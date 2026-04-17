‘So Sad’: Suspicious Activity Near Nancy Guthrie’s Home Emerges Weeks After Daughter Savannah’s Return to Work, and Now Quiet Moves Are Coming to Light

The case of “Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, has dominated headlines since the 84-year-old grandmother disappeared.

Nancy vanished from her Tucson, Arizona, home on Feb. 1, leading to local, state, and federal authorities launching investigations into her possible kidnapping.

Savannah, 54, has publicly pleaded for help to find her mother, in addition to joining the Guthrie family to offer a $1 million cash reward for information that assists in Nancy’s recovery.

“Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guntrie, still being missing has amateur investigators flooding her Tucson area neighborhood. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

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“Please. Bring her home. We need you. She needs you. All of you,” the NBC News broadcast journalist wrote about her mom on Instagram in February.

Unfortunately, the whereabouts of Nancy still remain unknown two months later, which has inspired amateur detectives to flood the Catalina Foothills community looking for clues.

According to reports, residents have complained to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department about vloggers and true-crime enthusiasts trespassing in the neighborhood.

New reports claim a YouTuber has been “harassing” the neighbors, causing law enforcement officials to attend a homeowners’ association meeting to address their concerns.

“The sheriff recently told residents in the Guthrie neighborhood during a meeting that there have been increased patrols in the area in response to complaints about streamers and citizen journalists possibly trespassing,” the Sheriff’s Department explained to USA Today on April 15.

In addition, an influx of nonprofessional investigators going the DIY route has also prompted more police patrols near the home of Nancy’s daughter, Annie Guthrie, and her son-in-law. Tommaso Cioni, the last person to have seen her before she went missing.

Updates about the disappearance of the mother of three adult children began slowing down in recent weeks, so this latest news covering her neighbors’ grievances has rekindled interest in what happened to Nancy.

“I really hope the family can find out what happened to Mrs Guthrie. I just can’t imagine going through this with my [84-year-old] mother. Makes no sense at all. May our God lead them to answers and closure,” wrote a Facebook user.

A second person expressed, “So sad that police have to waste time – that could be spent looking for her – to keep these idiots from trespassing and disturbing neighbors and family!”

In contrast, some people defended the internet-based sleuths as one person suggested, “Other way around, the YouTubers are the ones getting harassment! All you have to do is go watch previous episodes and see the truth.”

Nancy’s irritated neighbors faced backlash, too. One commenter posted, “How privileged they are.” Another speculated, “’m telling you it’s the sheriff!!!!!!” and “agree [he] knows something.”

According to ABC News, the FBI has enlisted a private lab to examine the hair sample that was found at Nancy’s home, which was requested two months ago. The DNA found at the scene reportedly came from more than one person. Though no new DNA has been submitted or requested.

Savannah, 54, returned to the “Today show on April 6 after a temporary leave following her mother’s apparent abduction.

One week later, theories began running wild online in response to the former White House correspondent abruptly leaving the “Today” set midway through the April 15 broadcast. A true crime fan account on X fueled speculation that the walk-off could have been related to the missing persons case.

Savannah was talking to “The Devil Wears Prada 2” movie star Anne Hathaway before the show cut to a commercial. After coming back from the break, longtime “Today” co-anchor Hoda Kotb took over interviewing the Academy Award-winning actress.

Those viral rumors about Savannah’s absence were eventually denied in an article published by The Daily Mail, where an unnamed industry source is quoted saying, “It’s not unusual for a host to tease an upcoming segment at any point, and for another host to do the interview.”

Savannah was back on the air for that episode 20 minutes later. She was also seen in the anchor chair for Thursday’s edition of the show to cover pop culture and American politics, as the fate of her own loved one continues to be newsworthy.