‘Watch Leavitt’s Face’: Trump’s Take on Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Turns Icy, Leaving Karoline Leavitt Scrambling to Shut Him Down

President Donald Trump, 79, recently shared his thoughts on a national story covering the family of a famous broadcast journalist, and he came off as more confusing than compassionate to many viewers.

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of “Today” show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, has been missing from her Tucson-area home since Feb. 1, and the Pima County Sheriff Department reportedly believes she was kidnapped.

Investigators have yet to present a suspect for the alleged abduction of the 84-year-old Arizona resident. Law enforcement officials hoped to locate Nancy through her installed pacemaker’s Bluetooth technology.

Trump’s “machine gun lips” star, Karoline Leavitt, stepped in to stop the president from giving info on Nancy Gunthrie’s alleged kidnapping. (Photo: @karolineleavitt/Instagram)

‘Does He Know Where He Is?’: Trump Derails His Own Speech with Mix-Up, Then Slaps a Woman In the Audience with a Bizarre ‘Pet Name’

As the search entered its third week, Trump was asked during a flight on Air Force One what he thought happened to the missing churchgoing grandmother.

“It’s so crazy. It’s so bad. I didn’t like when they were talking about they’re going after the pacemaker,” Trump told a gaggle of press members accompanying him on the airplane.

He then assumed the pacemaker lead could push the possible kidnapper to harm Nancy, adding, “If in fact they could do it that way, the person would say, ‘Well, I’m not gonna let that happen.’ Right? So bad things would happen.”

‘Watch Leavitt’s Face’: Trump’s Awkward Exchange About Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Takes a Strange Turn and Forces Karoline Leavitt to Step In

While other public servants would typically offer encouraging words to Nancy’s loved ones, Trump was more concerned with media coverage of the troubling ordeal than with providing comfort to his constituents.

DOOCY: What do you think happened to Nancy Guthrie?



TRUMP: Boy it's so crazy. It's so bad. I didn't like when they were talking about they're going after the pacemaker. If in fact they could do it that way, the person would say 'Well I'm not gonna let that happen,' right? I… pic.twitter.com/lSZX6txYCR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 19, 2026

“I can’t imagine why they would’ve done that, just in terms of strategy,” Trump stated before adding, “We have to start reporting on other subjects also and also see what happens. It’s a very sad situation.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who was standing behind Trump on the plane, immediately shut down her boss from spewing more of his opinions on Nancy’s disappearance.

A reporter tried to ask the president a follow-up question. Before he could, Leavitt, 28, jumped in to add, “Sir, they’re trying to take off.”

Trump cheerfully took the prompt from his spokesperson to end the impromptu media availability. He insisted he would come back to speak to the press pool before turning and walking away.

If Trump intended to quiet down the intense interest in the Guthrie missing person case, then he fell short of his goal. In fact, his remarks ignited outrage as social media put a spotlight on how Leavitt scrambled to shut him down and stop him from speaking further about the ongoing investigation.

“What an odd and specific detail to bring up,” a Threads user posted, likely referring to Trump mentioning Nancy’s pacemaker device, possibly leading to her rescue or her demise.

“What in the word salad?” asked another person after watching a clip of Trump’s Air Force One answer about the Guthrie matriarch not being found yet.

A second Trump critic inquired, “Aren’t Americans embarrassed listening to this gibberish?” The state of confusion continued with another post that wondered, “Is this… English?”

“[What] is he talking about? He did not answer the question at all… This administration is a ‘SNL’ sketch,” declared a fan of the long-running “Saturday Night Live” late-night comedy program.

The 28-year-old press secretary caught heat, too. For example, someone typed, “Interesting to watch Leavitt’s face during this incoherent and suspicious response.”

As far as Nancy, her children have released a series of videos begging the public for any information offerings over $100k between Savannah, the FBI and other federal institutions.

Meanwhile, TMZ has been playing a “cat and mouse game,” says host Harvey Weinstein, who has received four different ransom letters from an individual seeking $6 million in Bitcoin for information about what took place “five days ago at the border.” The information involves handing over the alleged kidnappers to authorities. Unlike Trump, Nancy’s family will not move on and talk about anything else until their mother is found.

Trump’s false attempt to express empathy for people dealing with extremely emotional tragedies is rarely shown, even in the Oval Office.

In December 2025, the Republican firebrand angered Americans on both sides of the political aisle when he blamed so-called “Trump Derangement Syndrome” after the passing of left-leaning Hollywood actor and director Rob Reiner.

Those types of insensitive comments about serious circumstances involving grief and personal anguish have caused Trump to be viewed as an inconsiderate and disrespectful individual by large sections of the country. But what can many expect from a former reality star who got paid to rile up drama and rumors, centered around himself.