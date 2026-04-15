‘No Way They Did This’: Trump Brags About a ‘Massive’ Donation Like He Won Big — Then It Blows Up When the Part He Kept Hidden Gets Exposed and The Whole Thing Gets Ugly

President Donald Trump has long sold himself as a master negotiator. The man behind “The Art of the Deal” who prides himself on coming out ahead no matter the stakes. But critics say his latest move is raising a different kind of question, one that only comes into focus once you look past the headline and into the details.

Because what initially looked like a massive win — a multimillion-dollar “donation” to help fund his long-promised White House ballroom — is now being viewed less as a clean deal and more as something that came with strings attached.

U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a question from a reporter after announcing a deal with Pfizer to lower Medicaid drug prices in the Oval Office of the White House on September 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

According to a report from The New York Times, Trump accepted roughly $37 million worth of steel from Luxembourg-based manufacturer ArcelorMittal for use in the construction of the sprawling addition to the White House complex.

The president had previously touted the ballroom as a privately funded project backed by wealthy donors, repeatedly emphasizing that it would cost taxpayers nothing.

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But the timing of the arrangement is now drawing scrutiny.

Just days after Trump publicly boasted about securing the steel as a generous contribution, his administration quietly moved to cut tariffs on certain automotive steel imports from Canada, a shift that could directly benefit ArcelorMittal’s operations.

That overlap has fueled fresh questions about what, exactly, was exchanged.

Trump is constructing his ballroom with $37 million worth of foreign steel instead of American steel.



It appears that Trump lowered the tariff rate for the foreign steel company in Luxembourg right before it was imported. pic.twitter.com/gSoXOlKEB2 — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) April 9, 2026

Trump himself had framed the deal in far simpler terms. Speaking to donors last fall, he recounted how a “great steel company” offered to provide the material at no cost.

“He said, ‘Sir, I’d like to donate the steel for your ballroom,’” the president bragged to his donors without naming the person he was talking about. “I said, ‘‘Whoa, that’s nice.’ And I found out – ‘How much is the steel?’ I called the contractor. ‘Sir, it’s down for $37 million.’ I said, ‘This is a nice donation, right?’”

Trump continued hyping the metal he had said he secured as “great steel as opposed to garbage steel, because they dump a lot of garbage around. You know, steel is like everything else, including human beings. Steel could be high quality, and it can be low quality. He wants to make sure it’s high quality.”

The revelation also cuts against Trump’s long-standing “America First” posture, which has included steep tariffs designed to protect domestic steel producers and repeated efforts to position himself as a defender of U.S. manufacturing.

Even some Republicans appeared caught off guard.

“Well, that’s news to me. Breaking news. I have not heard that. Obviously, we want to use American steel,” Florida Republican Rep. Mike Haridopolos told CNN’s John Berman during an interview Thursday, April 9.

“America has really strengthened its economic power recently because we’re seeing so much foreign investment happening here. Let’s hope they use American steel because that would make common sense to me,” Haridopolos added.

BERMAN: The Times reports Trump has secured tens of millions of dollars of foreign steel for his $400 million ballroom. How do you feel about the new wing of the White House being built with foreign steel?



REP. HARIDOPOLOS: Well, that's news to me. Breaking news. I have not… pic.twitter.com/ZfpmMFzhiz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 9, 2026

Online, critics were far less restrained, with many questioning whether the so-called donation was anything of the sort.

“Hardly anything Trump stamped his name on has been made in America, now that includes the steel being used to build his tacky ballroom. So much for putting America first,” Ken Martin, the chair of the Democratic National Committee stated in a post on X that went viral with more than 14,000 views.

Another suggested a nefarious reason behind the use of imported steel from Luxembourg.

“What do they get in return? What has been promised? There is no way they did this out of the goodness of their heart.”

MSN readers were just as suspicious and chimed in.

Jersey Diablo wrote, “Read between the lines folks. Any donation is more or less a bribe for future preferential policy.

This upset reader also took offense: “America 1st? He’s a Liar and a Joke! Anyone who sports the Maga word should burn that article of clothing because it’s a lie while he occupies the White House. It’s “Trump” first, not America.”

The White House, however, dismissed the criticism outright.

Trump has just screwed over Steelworkers again after he’s supposedly America First and wants all U.S Products.Trump just accepted a $37 million dollar gift of steel from a Steel Company in Luxembourg and then made sure he cut the tariffs for their area! he cares about himself! pic.twitter.com/Q9vcJSyznx — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) April 15, 2026

In a statement, spokesman Davis Ingle said Trump was “making the White House beautiful and giving it the glory it deserves at no cost to the taxpayer — something everyone should celebrate.”

“Only people with a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome would find a problem with that,” he added.

A federal judge ordered Trump to halt work on the ballroom project last month ruling construction “must stop until Congress authorizes its completion,” NPR reported.

“The President of the United States is the steward of the White House for future generations of First Families. He is not, however, the owner!” U.S. District Court Jude Judge Richard Leon determined.

The ruling followed a lawsuit by National Trust for Historic Preservation contending that the demolition of the East Wing was illegal. The organization asked the court to stop the construction project “until the government complies with the law by going through the legally mandated review processes, including a public comment period.”

The Trump administration in its appeal claims halting construction on the project is a threat to national security, but lawyers for the National Trust on responded in a court filing Wednesday, April 8, that halting construction while Congress debates the project “plainly does not” constitute a national security emergency, The Hill reported.