‘Stop’: JD Vance Declares Love for Erika Kirk in Bombshell Onstage Rant as Wife and Kirk Absent — but One Odd Photo Has Fans Connecting the Dots

Vice President JD Vance showed up solo this week after a rough time battling rumors about his marriage to Usha Vance, as well as criticism of his inability to broker a peace deal amid the escalating war his boss initiated two months ago.

During an awkward stretch in Budapest, Hungary, days ago, JD Vance opened his speech with a misfire that still lingers, especially as his efforts to help Viktor Orbán fell short and quietly signaled where he stands with President Donald Trump.

JD Vance went into a rant about Erika Kirk after she skipped the TPUSA event they both were expected to appear at. (Photos by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Terry Pierson/MediaNews Group/The Press-Enterprise via Getty Images)

‘Homegirl Almost Said My Husband’: Erika Kirk’s JD Vance Slip Up Hits Way Different After Usha’s Confession, Fans Aren’t Buying It Was Just a Joke

After he got back to the US, Vance popped up in Athens, GA, for an event hosted by himself and Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk, the widow of the organization’s late founder, Charlie Kirk, on Tuesday.

However, Erika was nowhere in sight when VP took the stage alongside a male host — an absence that immediately stood out. In the months since Charlie Kirk’s death last September, her more high-profile, attention-grabbing appearances have often been weighed against expectations of a grieving widow, with critics picking apart how she’s chosen to remain in the spotlight.

Shortly after Charlie’s passing, Kirk praised Vance at another Turning Point USA event last October, sparking rumors after she embraced him and fondled the back of his neck in a viral video. At the time, Kirk was sporting black skin-tight leather pants as she compared the vice president to her deceased husband.

The backlash spilled into comedy, with Druski’s viral “Conservative Women in America” skit mocking Erika’s high-profile appearances after his death — even her husband’s memorial — pulling over 100 million views, splitting reactions, and drawing in Trump for backup.

During the event at the UGA, Vance claimed that Kirk wasn’t absent due to safety concerns after Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet noted her absence over alleged threats.

“For those of you wondering why I don’t have really flowing long, blond hair right now, um, so, I’m gonna address it right in the front, Mr. Vice President,” Kolvet said. “I’m on stage here instead of our friend Erika Kirk, because unfortunately, she has received some very serious threats… It’s a terrible reflection on the state of reality and the state of the country.”

Kolvet went on to add that some people made “part-time jobs” out of attacking Kirk, and Vance jumped in immediately, declaring his love for her in a bombshell rant.

“Well, first of all, I love Erika,” Vance exclaimed. “And I know that she did get some threats. And, you know, about two hours ago, Andrew, I was a little worried that we were going to have to cancel the event because Erika was not going to come, and she was very worried about it.”

The vice president added that he spoke to the Secret Service before he decided to attend, and he then went on to criticize those who mocked the widow.

.@JDVance on Charlie Kirk's passing: "The people telling you that Erika wasn't grieving her husband are full of shit." pic.twitter.com/GYliNZ5sq8 — CSPAN (@cspan) April 14, 2026

“The people telling you that Erica wasn’t grieving her husband are full of s—t, and we need to be honest,” he said, later adding. “I’ve heard some people say ‘Well, Erika was smiling two days after Charlie Kirk died.”

Vance emphasised that Eriak has been living in “two separate living hells” since Charlie’s passing, while still battling a range of emotions including “Intense sadness and intense affection.”

“But if your instinct is to go after, not the left-wing radicals or the people who shot Charlie, Kirk, a young mother, because she’s grieving in a way that you find wrong, well, why don’t you stay in your lane and mind your own business?”

Vance’s strong defense of Kirk didn’t do anything to quell their rumors, and after a clip of him going to bat for her garnered even more comments mocking the widow. One fan said, “We’re not stupid is not adding up,” while a second person suggested, “Druski ended her.”

A third person noted, “Im sure the fact the arena was empty didnt play a role.” Patrons posted pictures and video footage of the UGA audience just minutes before Vance took the stage and noticed dozens of empty seats in the area.

JD Vance & Erika Kirk’s TPUSA tour stop in Athens, GA today had.. attendance pic.twitter.com/5rNZPbK5Os — Devin Nunes' Cattle Dog 🇺🇦 🇪🇺🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@Kaos_Vs_Control) April 15, 2026

“Loads of empty seats for JD Vance and Erika Kirk at the kickoff of the TPUSA tour. Erika Kirk is reportedly backing out of speaking due to threats. Or did she just not want to be humiliated? I mean, would the Secret Service let JD be up there if there were?”

Candace Owens questioned if there was a “viable threat,” in response to Erika’s post, claiming she took her “security team’s recommendations extremely seriously.”

“Stop,” replied Owens. “This is exhausting. You pulled out because of bad ticket sales.”

Please spare us the paid influencer campaign to convince us that Erika’s life was at risk from empty seats.

Just this one time, please oh please spare us, Turning Point. https://t.co/pDRAuy1XGO — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 15, 2026

Charlie Kirk was a far-right-wing conservative activist who was shot to death last September while on a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, just as he answered a question about the number of mass shootings in America with “Counting or not counting gang violence?”

Erika is currently raising their two children, a son and daughter, while taking over Charlie’s seat in the organization he started.