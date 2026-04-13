‘Yo Pops Got Classics’: Outrage Over O’Shea Jackson Jr.’s Take on Nepotism Spirals Into His Dad Ice Cube’s Film Career Under Review

Hollywood dynasties have always walked a tightrope between privilege and pressure, where success is celebrated but every move is scrutinized twice as hard. From acting clans to music legacies, the family tree can become both a launching pad and a lightning rod for public debates about nepotism.

In the case of O’Shea Jackson Jr., the conversation started light, almost playful, before turning into a full-blown defense of legacy, loyalty, and the complicated word everyone loves to debate—nepotism.

O’Shea Jackson Jr. defended Ice Cube’s film legacy after critics questioned his career, turning a nepotism joke into a firm reminder of his father’s lasting success. ((Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

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O’Shea made a joke that quickly traveled further than expected. He quipped online that if he ever showed up in the rumored next installment of the “Ride Along” series, it would be “100 percent nepotism.”

The humor landed with many, but it also opened the door for critics to take a swipe at his father, rapper-turned-actor Ice Cube, setting off a chain reaction that unfolded in real time and kept fans glued to their timelines.

One commenter pushed the conversation further by questioning the quality of Ice Cube’s films after the 1990s, suggesting everything since had been “straight garbage.”

Now please believe if I’m in this.,.



It is 100 percent Nepotism https://t.co/Nt7ztHcApy pic.twitter.com/zv6K33hO9i — O’Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) April 10, 2026

That was the moment Jackson Jr. stepped in with a response that felt less like a rebuttal and more like a roll call of accomplishments.

“Listen. I could just say the Jumpstreet films and end this,” he wrote, before rattling off titles that he believed proved his point. “But All About the Benjamins not good? Fist Fight not good? Lottery Ticket not good? TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES NOT GOOD!?!”

Jackson kept going, reminding readers of the consistency behind his father’s work.

Listen.



I could just say the Jumpstreet films and end this.



But All About the Benjamins not good? Fist Fight not good? Lottery Ticket not good? TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES NOT GOOD!?!



He been in FOUR franchises since the 2000’s began



Barbershop- Trilogy

Are we done yet.… https://t.co/IvHIJq2FD7 — O’Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) April 11, 2026

Adding, “He been in FOUR franchises since the 2000’s began. Barbershop- Trilogy. Are we done yet. The sequel aaand TV SHOW, Ride along- Trilogy, Jumpstreet (21/22). And added Two more Fridays so technically it’s 5!”

Jackson Jr. also acknowledged the reality that not every project lands the same way. He pointed to the criticism surrounding Ice Cube’s 2025 “War of the Worlds” release but argued that a single rough reception should not define decades of output.

“Don’t let some movie that they shot DURING THE PANDEMIC!!!!! IN HIS DAMN OFFICE WITH NOBODY AROUND HIM that a studio decided to still release 5….YEARS……LATER make you get hot to disrespect MY GUY,” he continued, blending frustration with a clear sense of pride.

As often happens online, the public quickly joined the conversation. Some users defended the family outright, offering messages that felt less like arguments and more like encouragement.

One supporter wrote, “That’s what happens when your dad a boss don’t apologize we love him and you.”

“I ain’t gon lie you funny asf to the point where I be forgetting ice cube is your dad,” another X user stated. Another said, “Yo pops got classics bro. Barbershop, Are We There Yet, the Friday Series, All About The Benjamins, Jump Street. Mfs really just hating for engagement.”

Others framed the situation as an example of success passed down through opportunity and hard work. “People underestimate that you played your dad like he wouldn’t be the biggest critic,” one wrote.

“You’re what nepotism done right looks like. I support it,” one person posted, capturing the tone of a debate that blended admiration with cultural commentary.

“I support black people using nepotism. The whites use it all the time,” one tweeted, while another added, “Damn right. Keep it in the family!”

Jackson Jr.’s own experiences with public commentary have prepared him for moments like this.

Not long ago, he responded with humor after fans teased him about his changing appearance, later sharing updates about his fitness journey and the discipline required to stay focused. Instead of shrinking from the spotlight, he leaned into the conversation, showing the same confidence that surfaced when he stepped forward to defend his father’s body of work.

By standing up and listing the accomplishments that shaped his father’s career, O’Shea Jackson Jr. turned a casual jab into a broader reminder that loyalty runs deep — and that being part of a famous family often means protecting the story that came before you.