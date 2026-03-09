‘Ignorant Clown’: Ice Cube Catches a Stray from Gene Simmons In Loaded Rant as Fans Torch the Kiss Frontman for Trying to Erase History

Rap music has been part of American culture for over 50 years. Even though the New York City-birthed genre became a global phenomenon, rappers still face criticism from influential figures like Kiss member Gene Simmons.

The impact of hip-hop has become so undeniable that over a dozen rap acts have been inducted into the prestigious Rock & Roll Hall of Fame since 2007. But not everyone was happy to see rap legends honored in the esteemed pantheon alongside prominent rock performers.

Fans of rapper Ice Cube came to his defense as KISS singer Gene Simmons took more shots at the rapper over hip-hop artists getting inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

Simmons, 76, remains an outspoken opponent of the Rock Hall accepting hip-hop standouts like the Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Beastie Boys, Public Enemy, The Notorious B.I.G., 2Pac, and N.W.A. being celebrated in the same manner as Kiss or other rock bands.

N.W.A.’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 was particularly egregious to Simmons. His public complaints about the gangsta rap pioneers set off a verbal clash with the group’s lead rapper, Ice Cube, 56.

In response to Simmons slamming Rock Hall voters for selecting N.W.A. in the 2016 class and directly calling for the death of rap in an interview with Rolling Stone, Ice Cube shouted out Black rock music innovators Chuck Berry, Little Richard, and Chubby Checker.

The “Death Certificate” album creator doubled down on clapping back at Simmons by sharing a screenshot of quotes from his Rock Hall speech that called rock ‘n’ roll a “spirit” linked to Black-created genres.

“Now the question is, ‘Are we rock ’n’ roll?’ And I say, ‘You’re goddamn right we’re rock ’n’ roll!’ See, rock and roll is not an instrument, rock ’n’ roll is not even a style of music, rock ’n’ roll is a spirit. It’s a spirit,” Cube stated.

The “Friday” actor resumed, “It’s been going since the blues, jazz, bebop, soul, R&B, rock and roll, heavy metal, punk rock, and yes, hip-hop. And what connects us all is that spirit. That’s what connects us all – that spirit.”

A decade later, Simmons is still at it, unleashing his fury against Grandmaster Flash and Ice Cube.

@genesimmons I repeat. And say this with a Kiss. pic.twitter.com/ILKaRWrvxX — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 11, 2016

On the January 7 episode of the “LegendsNLeaders” podcast, one of Trump’s 2025 Kennedy Center Honors recipients boldly declared that hip-hop artists have no place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Simmons even slammed the idea by highlighting that heavy metal legends Iron Maiden still can’t get the votes for induction, while simultaneously taking a shot at his longtime adversary.

“Iron Maiden is not in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame when they can sell out stadiums, and Grandmaster Flash is. Ice Cube and I had a back and forth, and he’s a bright guy, and I respect what he’s done. It’s not my music. I don’t come from the ghetto,” Simmons said.

He continued, “It doesn’t speak my language. And I said in print many times, hip-hop does not belong in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, nor does opera, symphony, orchestras. How come the New York Philharmonic doesn’t get in the Rock & Roll [Hall of Fame]? ’Cause it’s called the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.”

Simmons, on his and Ice Cube’s old feud, added, “He shot back and said, ‘No, it’s the spirit of rock.’ OK, fine. So Ice Cube, Grandmaster Flash, and all these guys are in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. I just want to know when Led Zeppelin’s going to be in the Hip Hop Hall of Fame.”

Those remarks from “LegendsNLeaders” ignited a firestorm that put the “Rock and Roll All Nite” hitmaker in the hot seat as social media weighed in on the ten-year-old debate, much like his grievances about hip-hop in 2016.

Cube’s previous post about Black musicians being the leading forces in rock history got a co-sign when one Instagram commenter fired back at Simmons by expressing, “Rock & Roll isn’t your music either lol… ask Chuck Berry.”

“But rock and roll came from the ghetto. Came from Black artists. Came from our struggle. [Jimi] Hendrix came from the ghetto, and he [worshiped] him,” read a similar sentiment shared on the platform about Simmons’ gripes.

“Damn the ghetto tho ignorant comment. Clown,” a rap fan shot back at Simmons, while another blasted, “When the Trump era is over, we will certainly remember everybody who displayed their hate to the world.”

A few others brought up Beyoncé, who is rumored to break records with a forthcoming rock album, inspired by Tina Turner. The public predicts Simmons will have another reason to be upset after she shakes up the industry just like she did with her “Cowboy Carter” country-inspired album.

“Bahahahhahaa I can’t wait for Beyoncé to piss y’all off again,” said one person, while another said, “Beyonce it’s time to drop the Rock album now sis…we ready to piss them off.”

Even though Simmons refuses to back down on his stance that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame should reject rap, artists and fans keep on lifting hip-hop to new heights. Furthermore, the Rock Hall continues to champion the popular genre, honoring chart-topping rap groups OutKast and Salt-N-Pepa in 2025.