‘Take Full Responsibility’: North Carolina Police Department Employee Forced to Eat His Words After Mocking Residents on Agency’s Page

A North Carolina police department is conducting an internal investigation after sharing a post on social media that appeared to mock its residents.

The Greensboro Police Department posted an apology on X on Sunday. They say the post was a part of “Attention Seeking Saturday.”

Greensboro Police Social Media Manager Patrick DeSota is taking responsibility for a post he made that appeared to offend residents (Credit: Greensboro PD Facebook)

“Do you need more attention…and maybe a hug?” Laura Smith commented.

“On behalf of the department, we extend our apologies and commit to ensuring our social media pages remain a welcoming place for all,” The post said. “Thank you for your feedback and for holding us accountable.”

Social Media Manager Patrick DeSota took responsibility for the post.

“I personally would like to apologize as that post was from me,” DeSota said. “I write most of these and take full responsibility, good or bad, of the outcome.”

The original post said, “Some of y’all are like ‘free my boy’ expecting us to read it and be like ‘aw ok.”

Commenters quickly criticized the department.

some of y'all are like “free my boy” expecting us to read it and be like “aww ok”. — Greensboro Police Department (@GSO_Police) April 9, 2026

“What’s that one phrase me and my friends said in college? ‘No justice, no peace, f—k the Greensboro Police,” Lindsey Dix wrote on Twitter.

“Why is the Greensboro Police Department typing like a middle-aged white woman who just discovered black Twitter and still thinks that it’s cool or ever thought that it was?” wrote @mutepeace. “How about you maintain a level of professionalism?”

According to the Brennan Center for Justice, police departments should maintain social media accounts to share information with the community and gather tips. However, a strict social media policy should be put into place.

At one point, seemingly fed up with the comments, the police department responded to one commenter. The original post said, “Why do police departments have Twitter accounts? Do your job.” The department wrote back, “[What] you sound like when you show up to a party, they shut it down and leave.”

The incident also brought renewed attention to the Greensboro Police Department’s history of racial tension, profiling scandals, and discrimination lawsuits.

One of the high-profile scandals happened in 2006. The police chief at the time was accused of having his officers protect members of the Ku Klux Klan.

Another complaint involved some officers suing over a “black book.” According to NPR, the book contained photos of African American officers used for targeting.

“Who runs this page?!” @KelliWalk1 commented. “Respect is earned, and this is not the way. Perhaps you can understand this better: cringe af.”

The department’s Professional Standards Division is currently reviewing the matter.