‘Would Never Commit Suicide’: Crypto CEO’s Social Media Activity Questioned After Fiancé Dies on African Vacation As Family Suspect Foul Play

It’s seemingly business as usual for one crypto CEO after he told authorities his fiancé committed suicide on a luxury vacation in Africa.

Ashly Robinson, 31, also known as “Ashlee Jenae,” was found dead last week while on a luxury vacation in Tanzania with her fiancé, Joe McCann, founder of Asymmetric Financial.

Ashlee Jenae gets engaged to Joe McCann before authorities say she committed suicide (Credit: @ashleejenae)

Photos from the trip, still visible in tributes across social media, show Robinson glowing, freshly engaged. She was living what she called her “soft life” dream at the upscale Serval Wildlife Resort, where rooms run $950 a night according to the facility’s website.

“Nothing about this loss feels real,” Robinson’s family said in a statement on social media. “One moment she was celebrating love and life in truly Ashly fashion, and the next, she was gone.”

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According to reports from the Tanzanian authorities shared by McCann himself online, Robinson hung herself. Some close to the influencer told Lee Bailey’s EurWeb she was found hanging from a tree—not inside her hotel room.

Some posters on Lipstick Alley claim McCann waited two days to notify Robinson’s family.

“We need justice for my friend Ashlee Jenae, who was found dead in her hotel in Tanzania, and her fiancé Joe McCann claims she hung herself,” Savannah Britt, a friend of Robinson, wrote on X. “Anyone who knows Ash knows she would NEVER commit suicide. We need answers now!”

“Hanging yourself on vacation is the least believable thing ever,” @MaraLandria replied.

Since Robinson’s death, McCann has been reposting different investment updates. He made 17 posts on X on April 5, Robinson’s birthday. It appears McCann has never posted anything of her on his page.

“Ashly was deeply loved. She was vibrant, full of life, and had so much ahead of her,” her family said in a statement. “Our family is completely devastated, and we appreciate the prayers and compassion we have received as we navigate this unimaginable loss.”

We reached out to McCann for a statement, but have not heard back.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. You can call or text 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in the U.S., to connect with trained counselors 24/7. You are not alone, and support is free and confidential.