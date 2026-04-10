‘Free My Boy’: North Carolina Police Department Mocks Residents In Social Media Post. Now The Internet Is Clapping Back

A North Carolina police department is facing backlash after sharing a post on social media that appears to mock its residents.

The Greensboro Police Department made the post on “X” (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday. The post said, “Some of y’all are like ‘free my boy’ expecting us to read it and be like ‘aw ok.”

Earlier that day, the department announced it would conduct a checkpoint targeting distracted drivers.

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Following the controversial post, commenters quickly criticized the department.

“What’s that one phrase me and my friends said in college? ‘No justice, no peace, f—k the Greensboro Police,” Lindsey Dix wrote on Twitter.

some of y'all are like “free my boy” expecting us to read it and be like “aww ok”. — Greensboro Police Department (@GSO_Police) April 9, 2026

“Why is the Greensboro Police Department typing like a middle-aged white woman who just discovered black Twitter and still thinks that it’s cool or ever thought that it was?” wrote @mutepeace. “How about you maintain a level of professionalism?”

According to the Brennan Center for Justice, police departments should maintain social media accounts to share information with the community and gather tips. However, a strict social media policy should be put into place.

At one point, seemingly fed up with the comments, the police department responded to one commenter. The original post said, “Why do police departments have Twitter accounts? Do your job.” The department wrote back, “[What] you sound like when you show up to a party, they shut it down and leave.”

The incident also brought renewed attention to the Greensboro Police Department’s history of racial tension, profiling scandals, and discrimination lawsuits.

One of the high-profile scandals happened in 2006. The police chief at the time was accused of having his officers protect members of the Ku Klux Klan.

Another complaint involved some officers suing over a “black book.” According to NPR, the book contained photos of African American officers used for targeting.

“Who runs this page?!” @KelliWalk1 commented. “Respect is earned, and this is not the way. Perhaps you can understand this better: cringe af.”

We’ve reached out to the Greensboro Police Department for comment, but have not heard back.