‘Y’all Go Record and Tell That’: Marvin Sapp’s New Wife Hits Back at False Claims His Church Footed the Bill for Their Over-the-Top Wedding

Big celebrations tend to bring big opinions, and Bishop Marvin Sapp’s newest chapter is no exception.

After years carrying the weight of grief as a widower of 16 years, the gospel powerhouse has stepped back into married life — and folks are watching every move like it’s Sunday service with the doors wide open, unlike the doors he kept shut when seeking donations from his congregation.

After his now-famous “close the doors” moment, the last thing he needed was fresh controversy — but Dr. LaBoris Cole, his new first lady, stood proud and loud to defend her husband and their union without hesitation.

New first lady Dr. LaBoris Cole stepped up to defend Bishop Marvin Sapp and their high-profile wedding amid the lingering fallout from last year’s viral “close the doors” moment. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

‘So Now He Wants to Open the Doors?’: Marvin Sapp Extends Olive Branch to Woman Who Was Embarrassed By Texas Pastor Months After His Own Viral Moment

Things took a more public turn on Easter Sunday, when Cole stepped to the microphone at The Chosen Vessel Church in Fort Worth, Texas.

Just weeks after their nuptials at the same church, Mrs. “Never Would Have Made It” felt the need to address the rumors about their marriage head-on. Standing before the congregation, Cole made clear she intended to carve out her own ministry path while setting the record straight about the man she married. goofy, loud and happy and loving.

“You, despite what the haters on the internet say about you, you are an integral man. You don’t take or rob the church. The church didn’t pay for the wedding. Y’all stop lying,” she declared, pushing back against speculation surrounding their celebration. “God’s been good to me.”

Upon seeing pictures from their big day, skeptics wondered, “So that is why he asked his congregation to lock the doors? Makes sense now because MAN, renting a helicopter isn’t cheap and everything else about the wedding looks quite expensive.”

Cole then doubled down on an aspect about their lavish wedding that had been church gossip after an Essence spread revealed she had three dresses and arrived at the church by helicopter alongside her father and sister, creating an unforgettable entrance before the service began.

“I bought the helicopter. He didn’t buy the helicopter. Let’s make that straight while we screaming,” Sapp’s new wife declared.

The event also featured a ballerina performance and elaborate floral arrangements that transformed the sanctuary into something resembling a theatrical production. Her custom-designed gown, hand-sewn overseas, added elegance to a day already built for spectacle.

“Stop it,” Cole snapped, adding, “Everybody’s not broke, and everybody doesn’t need the church’s money. God’s been good, y’all.”

“The church didn’t pay for the wedding… y’all stop lying. God has been good to me”



Marvin Sapp’s new wife, Dr. La'Boris Cole-Sapp, defends his integrity during her announcements on Easter Sunday https://t.co/aRzqDgNDYz pic.twitter.com/ml0E0w5CUp — Block Topickz (formerly Glock Topickz) (@BlockTopickz) April 7, 2026

She insisted they both have “multiple streams of income outside the church … Y’all go and record and tell that.”

But once the public online caught wind of her remarks in church, many questioned the setting: “No ma’am. This is not the way to make your introduction.”

A second person focused on Cole’s tone, writing, “That was so childish! Well, she is 20 years younger than him.” A third person echoed, “She done called some of the parishioners broke, she TOLD god she WASN’T serving HIS ppl looking broke?”

Gospel fans ran to Sapp’s defense, noting he makes money from appearances and royalties from his music. Still, critics were not pleased with Cole’s rhetoric, including one person who said, “This the same person’s wife who told the ushers to lock the doors of the church until everyone donated 40k.”

The latter comment references a viral 2024 video circulated from a church convention in Baltimore— showing Sapp urging ushers to “close the doors” while attendees were asked to contribute toward conference expenses — which sparked a wave of criticism and confusion.

“There’s 1,000 of you… I said close them doors. Ushers, close the doors. Close the doors, close the doors. We’re all gonna leave together,” he said.

The goal was to raise $40,000, but the short clip took on a life of its own online, leaving many viewers questioning his intentions. Sapp has since clarified that the funds were meant strictly for ministry operations, explaining that the narrative spiraled quickly once it reached social media.

Rather than retreat, he leaned into the noise creatively. The gospel genius transformed the controversy into music, releasing a track titled “Close the Doors,” framed as a message about endurance through misunderstanding. He acknowledged the emotional toll the backlash had taken on his family — the fear, the stress, the daily weight of it — but expressed determination to stay focused on his calling.

Even within the gospel community, the moment sparked commentary. Kirk Franklin added levity days later when he shared a group photo with several well-known gospel figures and captioned it “Open The Doors!” — a playful nod to the viral moment that had dominated online conversation.

Despite the chatter, the wedding itself made clear the couple intended to celebrate in full.

For Sapp, the milestone carried emotional weight beyond the pageantry. After losing his first wife in 2010 to colon cancer and raising their three children alone, he spent years reflecting on grief, faith, and whether he would ever open his heart again. Now, standing beside a partner who speaks boldly in his defense, he appears ready to move forward.

And if Cole’s Easter declaration showed anything, it’s that she intends to protect their story — making clear the celebration came from confidence, not controversy.