‘Church Petty!’: Marvin Sapp Steps In After Texas Pastor Humiliates Singer Who Got Publicly Rebuked In Front of Congregation

Gospel musicians Bishop Marvin Sapp and Dr. Myron Williams stepped up to shower love on a singer who was publicly chastised at a Texas church.

Worship leader Mahoganee Renee became a central character in a viral story also involving first lady and co-pastor Cassandra Pope of Houston’s Macedonia Worship Center.

Pope faced widespread condemnation on social media after a video of her chastising Mahoganee for how she greeted her on Sept. 7.

Gospel singer Marvin Sapp invites a woman who was ambushed by another pastor during during church sermon.

“I was speaking with Mahoganee on this morning, and Mahoganee kind of gave me a different hug than she normally does. Amen,” Pope told her congregation.

She continued, “We’re not going to have that in the body of Christ. The word of God tells us that open rebuke is better than secret love. So, we can’t have that up in this house on this morning.”

Pope also suggested her fellow Christian was “fake” during the livestreamed service. A seemingly distraught Mahoganee then exited the stage after hugging the other parishioners standing behind the pulpit.

Following that embarrassing moment spreading across the internet, Mahoganee was welcomed to sing at The Chosen Vessel Church in Fort Worth alongside Sapp and Williams.

“I’d like to thank [Dr. Myron Williams] and Bishop Marvin Sapp (couldn’t tag him) for inviting me to worship at [The Chosen Vessel Church]!” Mahoganee wrote on her Instagram page.

She resumed, “For the first time in at least 2 years, I was able to attend worship without being expected to lead. A displacing feeling for sure, but I was welcomed here with open arms and even tossed the mic (super nerve wracking).”

“But the word Bishop brought was ON TIME!! God will use what blew you up to blow you up! You have to be in alignment in order to advance,” she concluded her message.

Williams welcomed Mahoganee to the front of The Chosen Vessel Church and asked the self-described “singing empress” to join with the sopranos of the music ministry and praise team.

“Today I want to ask Miss Mahoganee to come up and sing with us this morning. Come on, Miss Mahoganee. Dear sweetheart, you can give me a hug,” Williams said to his guest vocalist as she walked on stage.

A clip of Mahoganee giving Williams and another woman to help Sapp and the rest of the Chosen Vessel choir sing a rendition of “You Deserve It” by J.J. Hairston made its way to The Neighborhood Talk‘s Instagram page.

“I love church petty!!” one person exclaimed in the comment section. A second poster expressed, “I crack up every time I see her hug someone. She seems to give great hugs and that’s probably why that lady was so mad. I’m glad to see her elevating!”

Similarly, another churchgoer wrote, “Good for her!! Look at God blessing her right in front of her enemies!” Someone else predicted, “Mahogany didn’t hug you because she discerned your nasty attitude and spirit. And look, God opened another door for her Amen.”

Someone else predicted, "Mahogany didn't hug you because she discerned your nasty attitude and spirit. And look, God opened another door for her Amen."

“First Lady somewhere punching the air. She thought she was embarrassing and demoting her, but God said, ‘OOOPS. Imma elevate her and enlarge her territory and magnify the reach of her voice!!!’” offered another Mahoganee supporter.

Mahoganee got the opportunity to sing lead for Chosen Vessel’s Sept. 14 church service. At one point, she stepped to the front of the choir to praise the lord through her vocals.

Williams and Mahoganee shared another hug as they walked off the stage before Bishop Sapp began his sermon titled “After the Shift Advance,” which was centered around the Bible scripture of Isaiah 43.