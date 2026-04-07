‘Could be Anybody’: Florida Woman Went on Caribbean Vacation to Celebrate a Birthday and Returned in a Body Bag After Leaving Nightclub with Businessman

A 29-year-old Miami woman who went on vacation to the Caribbean for her sister’s birthday trip was fatally shot in an incident authorities are investigating as a targeted attack.

Denisha Delancy had traveled to Sint Maarten early last month with her sister and friends. Footage posted to social media shows the group enjoying their time on the beach and in nightclubs.

Denisha Delancy, 29, was vacationing in Sint Maarten when she was. gunned down in what authorities suspect was a targeted attack on a suspected Trinidadian drug dealer. (Photo: Screenshot/Threads)

The trip took a tragic turn on March 2 when Delancy was killed in a double shooting alongside a Trinidadian businessman, Quincy Damon Sylvester, who was a suspected drug dealer who reportedly used his business as a front for illegal operations in the area.

Local reports say a vehicle carrying Sylvester and Delancy was ambushed by gunmen and overturned on a road in Philipsburg.

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Surveillance footage reportedly showed several unknown individuals tracking Quincy’s movements from the time he left a local nightclub.

Authorities believe that the culprits responsible were carrying out a targeted hit on Sylvester and that Delancy was an unfortunate victim absorbed in the violence.

It was later reported that local police arrested one suspect, but others are still at large. The investigation into the double homicide is still ongoing.

More video footage shows the homegoing services for Delancy once her body made it back home. Her funeral service took place on April 4 at a Miami church.

Reactions flooded social media platforms from people expressing shock and grief at Delancy’s murder. Some people also urged caution when meeting strangers while on vacation.

“This is a sad story. If we go out as friends, I’m not allowing you to go home with anyone else but me. May her soul in peace. Amen,” an Instagram user commented.

“This could be anybody. It’s really sad,” another Instagram user wrote.

Sint Maarten is a popular tourist destination. In past years, federal officials have issued warnings about the island’s drug trafficking and money laundering networks.

Travel experts warn that when going abroad and traveling outside tourist zones, it’s always best to travel in a group, avoid wearing jewelry or carrying valuable items and share locations and travel itineraries with trusted friends. In any case, maintaining situational awareness is the priority.