‘Am I Insane?’: GOP’s New Young Power Player Faces Backlash After Disturbing Comments About Slavery— Then the Hidden Clips Surface

The College Republicans of America has a new political director, and he is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Kai Schwemmer, 23, whom supporters call a “Mormon Nick Fuentes,” was revealed on March 30 by The Guardian to have made disturbing comments about slavery in the U.S.

Kai Schwemmer (Photo: Instagram/kaiklips)

During a broader pro-life discussion, the far-right activist said he would rather live in a society where “abortion is banned, and slavery is legal,” than the other way around.

The comments came during a July 2025 discussion — archived as “members’ only content” on the YouTube channel Modern Day Debate — where Schwemmer and a far-right streamer known as “Shell Shock” took questions from guests with opposing views.

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According to The Guardian, Schwemmer was first asked a hypothetical question about whether a 15-year-old girl who had been sexually assaulted and impregnated by her uncle should have the baby. He replied, “Yes, I would agree with that.”

Later, Shell Shock was asked by streamer 1stAmender to choose between a world where “abortion is banned, and slavery is legal” and one where “slavery is banned, and abortion is legal.” He chose legal slavery, and when 1stAmender posed the question to Schwemmer, he said, “No, I agree with Shell Shock.”

The Guardian sifted through dozens of livestreams spanning years, including streams that originally appeared on his channel “Kai Clips” on Cozy.Tv, a platform founded by Fuentes. Some were “selectively archived” and made public on YouTube. Not surprisingly, his pro-slavery comment, along with anti-Semitic, homophobic, and sexist remarks, were hidden behind a paywall.

In addition to promoting legal slavery, Schwemmer also defended racial slurs in an earlier 2025 stream, The Guardian reported. A Black gamer who goes by Tamo on TikTok went viral in September 2025 for outing a racist troll who hurled the N-word at him during a livestream. Schwemmer weighed in to defend the troll:

“Am I insane?” he asked. “Or is calling someone a racial slur not as bad as getting them kicked out of the Navy, making fun of their dead parent, publicizing their private information, and then making money off of ruining the guy’s life forever?”

Notably, Schwemmer’s troubling views on race continued after he came back from a so-called transformative Mormon mission to Argentina, which he claims led him to abandon his racist beliefs. He has previously been associated with Fuentes’ “Groyper” movement, but has been attempting to distance himself.

Since his appointment as political director of CRA on March 5, the Brigham Young University student has come under increased scrutiny and recently faced fierce backlash for anti-Jewish comments and jokes about the Holocaust. The CRA is a national organization with 200 campus-based chapters dedicated to spreading Trump’s “America First” conservatism.