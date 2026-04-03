‘That Poor Child’: Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith’s Divorce Battle Drags On as Their Family Dispute Takes a Drastic Turn No One Expected

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith’s divorce may be official, but their saga is far from over, unfolding in courtrooms, private meetings, and the careful, high-stakes decisions of everyday life since they went their separate ways.

Hollywood breakups rarely conclude smoothly, and for many couples, the paperwork is only the first step in navigating life after marriage.

Those following celebrity splits know the challenge: juggling careers, co-parenting, and relentless public attention is rarely simple. The former couple’s recent legal dispute with highlights how complicated separation becomes when custody, schedules, and communication are involved and what life looks like on the other side.

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have taken drastic measures to quietly resolve future custody decisions nearly one year after their divorce. (Photos: @vancityjax/Instagram; @lupitanyongo/Instagram)

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Jackson and Turner-Smith have found themselves in that same space — working to move forward while still sorting out the details of how to co-parent effectively.

“I don’t think it’s a failure,” Turner-Smith once said to Vanity Fair about the end of their marriage. “We obviously had such a beautiful moment together. And now it’s time for a new moment for both of us.”

Despite those intentions, disagreements continued after their divorce was finalized in May 2025, particularly around education decisions for their young daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson.

According to recently filed documents dated April 1, seen by US Weekly, the former couple made a significant move to manage future conflicts by hiring a privately compensated temporary judge to oversee their custody matters through March 4, 2029.

The arrangement shifts remaining disputes — including schooling and travel schedules — out of the public court system and into a more private setting designed to reduce public exposure.

The decision followed what court filings described as a schooling “impasse.”

“Poor child,” said one social media user, while another said, “He had it coming.”

According to People, Turner-Smith enrolled their daughter, Juno, in a new school, relying on her authority to make final educational decisions, while Jackson responded with an emergency motion expressing concern about stability.

He argued the change could create a lifestyle that required more travel rather than a consistent academic routine, highlighting the different approaches both parents were taking to the same goal for their child, who was born in April 2020.

Matters became even more sensitive in May 2025 when private communications entered the public record.

Court filings revealed text messages between the two discussing meeting times and school materials, along with an emotional letter from Jackson to Turner-Smith, according to Parade. The public nature of those disclosures intensified attention around the case and underscored the couple’s growing concern about privacy.

In response, they canceled a scheduled custody trial in October 2025, choosing instead to resolve ongoing disagreements outside the traditional courtroom setting.

The April 1 filing formalized that decision, ensuring that future issues — from school adjustments to travel logistics — would be handled privately and more efficiently. The arrangement allows for quicker decisions on urgent matters without the delays often associated with crowded court calendars.

In 2024, Turner-Smith addressed an issue that the former couple had to deal with that drew widespread attention: the public relationship between Jackson and actress Lupita Nyong’o, which became visible shortly after she filed for divorce.

Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson celebrate her birthday in Mexico https://t.co/e8za33Uysk pic.twitter.com/UBkrBoD7wY — Block Topickz (formerly Glock Topickz) (@BlockTopickz) March 4, 2024

Rather than fueling speculation, her response reflected a focus on maintaining stability for their family.

“Good for them,” Turner-Smith told “The Cut” about their relationship. “We need happiness in order to peacefully co-parent.” Her comments prompted supportive reactions online, including one user who wrote, “That’s grace under pressure,” while another added, “She’s focused on her child, not the drama.”

For now, the decision to work with a private judge signals a shift toward managing conflict quietly rather than publicly.

Their divorce may be legally settled, but their shared responsibility continues — and this latest step suggests both parents are trying to build a system that keeps their daughter’s needs at the center of every decision.