‘Ain’t Got Time to Play!’: Florida Woman Casually Steals Fence from House But Doesn’t Notice She’s on Camera, and When Owner Tracks Her Down, It’s Hilarious

Even for the most ridiculous crimes, justice rolls on.

At least four police officers in Fort Lauderdale, Florida — including the sheriff — responded to a 911 call that they had to see to believe.

A viral video shows a police officer responding to a report a person who stole a fence from in front of a home. (Photos: Instagram: mercedescyoung)

A brazen woman stole a large portable fence right from her neighbor’s front yard. When Mercedes Young, the fence owner, checked her doorbell camera, she was stunned by what she saw: the woman dragged the gate to a car parked in Young’s driveway. With one hand out of the driver’s side window, she allegedly held onto the fence, which had wheels on the bottom, and drove off, rolling it alongside the car and down the street.

“Boom, there go my damn gate,” quipped Young in one of two Instagram videos, which have collectively amassed nearly 40 million views.

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She decided to search the neighborhood for her stolen property, and it didn’t take long to spot the big fence. The alleged thief made a half-hearted effort to hide it by putting a “bag over the tag,” but then dumped it in plain sight on the side of her house.

In the March 25 clip, Young provided some hilarious narration: “Previously on ‘I ain’t got a man,’ I found the lady who stole my gate, went right on over to her house, knocked on her door.” When the woman refused to respond, Young went scorched earth and called 911. “I ain’t got time to play with her.”

Later, she apologized in the comments: “Yall I forgot about the non-emergency number 😩. Don’t crucify me please! 😂 I’ll call it next time.”

Young did her best to describe the situation on the 911 call, but the dispatcher sounded skeptical, prompting more narration: “Child, this dispatcher was in disbelief, honey. Just as flabbergasted as I was.”

Eventually, at least four police vehicles arrived with sirens blaring and lights flashing to check on the stolen fence, but in reality, the officers likely just wanted a good laugh.

When Young took out her cellphone to play the video of the heist, the officers started to really crack up.

“Let me see! That’s why I came here cause I gotta see it to believe it,” said one.

Another cop who couldn’t stop chuckling said, “You can’t make this one up.”

Young responded, “No, this is real. I need justice.”

She added in the Instagram caption, “Clearly everyone thinks this is fake… even the officers. But I don’t make any of this stuff up. This is my real life, and the jokes write themselves. I just document it for your enjoyment.”

Tens of thousands of viewers are now invested in the saga and are clamoring for an update on what happened to the alleged gate thief. Young promised “Part 3” would come soon.