‘Ol’ Rob Like Chocolate’: Resurfaced Photos of Robert De Niro and His First Wife Diahnne Abbott Leave Fans Stunned

Robert De Niro’s romantic history has once again become a topic of fascination after some throwback photographs of him and his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, resurfaced on social media.

The Oscar-winning actor, who welcomed his seventh child at 79 with a woman nearly half his age, has long attracted attention not just for his illustrious film career spanning six decades, but also for his consistent pattern of relationships with Black women that has resulted in seven children.

Robert De Niro’s love life is on full display amid resurfaced photos of his first wife. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

According to People, the now 81-year-old met Abbott in the early 1970s while filming Martin Scorsese’s psychological thriller “Taxi Driver” (1976), where she played a concession clerk who briefly interacts with De Niro’s character, Travis Bickle.

Their connection quickly blossomed off-screen, leading to marriage the same year the film was released.

During their 12-year union, De Niro adopted Abbott’s daughter, Drena, from a previous relationship, and the couple welcomed their son, Raphael, born in 1976.

Instagram account Retro Liquor posted six vintage photographs of the couple, prompting nostalgic reactions from fans.

“That man Bob had some seasoning and some taste,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “One thing about DeNiro other than being one of the finest actors who ever lived is that he fancies himself some chocolate. All of his kids are mixed with Black women, love to see it!”

The social media buzz continued with funny remarks.

“Lemme find out ol Rob like chocolate lol,” wrote one user.

Another joked, “Someone said if you ever see robert dinero with a white woman, it’s his assistant.”

A younger follower noted the resemblance to a contemporary celebrity couple.

“Gives me Zendaya & Tom Holland vibes,” one person wrote.

Following his 1988 divorce from Abbott, De Niro began a relationship with model and actress Toukie Smith that same year, which lasted nearly a decade.

Though they never married, the former couple had twin sons, Julian Henry and Aaron Kendrick, in October 1995 via surrogate.

De Niro later married Grace Hightower in 1997, a Black woman he met a decade earlier while she was working at Mr. Chow restaurant in London. Their 20-year marriage weathered significant turbulence, including a near-divorce in 1999 and a custody battle over their son Elliot, born in 1998.

He and Hightower ultimately reconciled, renewing their vows in 2004 surrounded by celebrity friends including Meryl Streep and Martin Scorsese.

In 2011, they welcomed daughter Helen Grace via surrogate and finally split for good in 2018.

In 2018, Robert De Niro and his wife Grace Hightower attended the Tribeca Film Festival red carpet arrivals for the film “Love, Gilda” at the Beacon Theatre. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

By 2021, De Niro was spotted vacationing in the south of France with martial arts instructor Tiffany Chen, whom he had met on the set of “The Intern” in 2015.

In April 2023, they welcomed daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro.

During a February 2025 appearance on BBC Radio 2, De Niro revealed his viewing habits had shifted from critically acclaimed films to children’s programming like “The Wiggles” and “Ms. Rachel” to accommodate his toddler.

The actor’s late-in-life fatherhood has reportedly created tension within his blended family.

According to tabloid reports, De Niro plans to leave a significant portion of his fortune to his youngest daughter, along with larger shares to his teenage daughter Helen and son Elliot, who is autistic. This seemingly preferential treatment has allegedly upset his older children, who believe they should receive equal portions of their father’s estate.

Despite the family drama, De Niro has been candid about the unique challenges of raising biracial children. During the racial reckoning of summer 2020, he acknowledged his privilege, stating, “My children are all half Black, and I don’t have, even me, I take certain things for granted.”

As the octogenarian actor continues his prolific career with Netflix’s “Zero Day” and six more projects in development, his complex personal life and unapologetic romantic preferences remain a fascinating aspect of his enduring legacy in Hollywood.

Also true, Abbott, his first wife, was one of the most beautiful women he ever had on his arm.