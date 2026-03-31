‘I’m Coming for Your Family!’: California Woman Who Unleashed Racist Attack on Black Parkgoers Is Arrested, But Her Fit of Rage Doesn’t End, Video Shows

An arrest of a white woman accused of harassing a group of Black parkgoers devolved into utter chaos when she chomped down on the arresting officer’s hand.

On March 27, around 6 p.m., police responded to complaints about a belligerent woman making racist statements to children and adults at a skate park located at the Linda Vista Recreation Center in San Diego, according to news reports.

A video screenshot shows a police officer accosting a woman. (Photo:X/I See Racists)

The police say she became confrontational when they approached, and the video begins during the very moment she and one unfortunate officer are engaged in a tense showdown while she sits on a park bench. The officer grabbed her by the neck, flung her to the ground, and attempted to place handcuffs on her.

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Gasps of shock rang out all around when it became clear she was not going to submit easily.

“Get the f–k off me, cnt,” she yelled at the cop—to the astonishment of the kids gathered around. “You think I’m coming for your family. You better believe it, you c-word.”

MAGA Karen, who was hurling racial slurs at children at a park is arrested.



White privilege:



When you can threaten and assault a cop and live to tell the story. #DemsUnited pic.twitter.com/NTv88hUy3a — LanaQuest aka RosaSparks (@LqLana) March 29, 2026

Though her behavior was extreme, no one saw the bite coming. Even the officer seemed startled as he pulled his hand away while attempting to handcuff her, saying, “Stop biting me, stop f–king biting me.” In the video, he has his knee on her back and appears to have also deployed pepper spray.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the officer was later treated at the hospital for an abrasion to his left hand. No other injuries were reported.

The woman, who remains unidentified, was arrested on suspicion of delaying or obstructing officers, resisting an officer with violence, and committing a felony while out on bail. As the video makes the rounds online, racking up tens of thousands of views, a debate has been raging in the comments about whether the officer’s use of force was justified.

While some viewers played the video on repeat, saying watching it provided “sheer satisfaction,” others are criticizing the cop for being too forceful.

One asked, “Isn’t he trained to restrain someone without slamming her to the ground?”

Another wrote: “Police brutality doesn’t matter who or what she was doing; that wasn’t necessary.”

But many more viewers are quick to point out her “white privilege,” saying the situation could have been much worse.

“Question. Does anyone think this would have gone differently…. If she were Black or brown? Only white privilege could allow them to bite an officer and not leave bleeding,” one quipped. Another chimed in, “She ain’t getting tased or nothing, and that’s the difference.”

While the video identifies her as “MAGA,” there’s no confirmation of her age or political affiliation. According to local news reports, the police investigation is ongoing.