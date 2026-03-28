‘Oh No’: Outrage Over ‘Harry Potter’ Casting Controversy as J.K. Rowling Stands By Her Decision to Remove White Star for a Black Actor

HBO is learning a lesson firsthand about how risky it is to relaunch a widely popular franchise by straying away from its original characters.

The network’s upcoming “Harry Potter” series cast Ghanaian-English actor Paapa Essiedu as Professor Severus Snape, a role most have known actor Alan Rickman to play in all eight original ‘Harry Potter’ films from 2001 to 2011. Rickman passed away in 2016 at age 69.

Executives anticipated strong reactions, but none that would force serious safety measures before production, recognizing how passionate audiences can be about iconic characters worldwide.

Paapa Essiedu, Ghanian actor was cast as Snape in J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” reboot. (Photos: pessiedu/Instagram; @jk_rowling/X)

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The London Times reported this month that Essiedu said fan reactions quickly crossed into disturbing territory once his casting became public.

“I’ve been told, ‘Quit, or I’ll murder you,’” he said in the article published March 21, explaining that the messages began appearing online soon after the announcement.

He added that the threats were not isolated incidents but repeated comments that showed up whenever he checked social media. “The reality is that if I look at Instagram, I will see somebody saying, ‘I’m going to come to your house and kill you,’” Essiedu said, describing how frequently the messages appeared.

Still, the actor made clear that the experience has been emotionally challenging even as he continues working on the project.

“While I hope I’ll be okay, nobody should have to encounter this for doing their job,” he expressed, reflecting on the pressure surrounding the role. He also acknowledged the unique responsibility of stepping into a character recognized around the world. “I’m playing a wizard in ‘Harry Potter’. And I’d be lying if I said it doesn’t affect me emotionally.”

At the same time, the “May I Destroy You” star explained that he has not pursued punishment against the people behind the messages, noting that the situation is more complicated than simply filing complaints.

“I don’t think some 17-year-old boy being put in jail for two weeks for threatening to murder me would actually make me feel any better,” he said, suggesting that the broader culture of online behavior is the real issue.

Social media quickly filled with opinions about the casting decision, turning the announcement into a heated conversation.

One user asked, “What did they expect, literally looks nothing like Snape. They want to add more colour into stuff but never choose the right characters,” while another critic posted, “Nobody is ever going to replace Alan Rickman as Snape. That’s just the reality. but this series has a real chance if the casting is right everywhere else.”

Essiedu was also attacked with racist comments like, “That’s not Snape, that’s Snigga.”

Back in their Hogwarts years in the book, Harry’s dad, James and his companions tormented Snape by making him levitate and suspending him upside down. Preserved in the reboot, this moment now reads as a troubling case of racially motivated bullying.

This miscast of Snape in Harry Potter is a good example of race swapping changing an entire story. If Snape is Black, despite books saying he’s White, then Harry is now suspicious that the only Black teacher at Hogwarts is stealing and his Dad bullied a Black kid by hanging him.… https://t.co/ReySmEEeR5 pic.twitter.com/HiI5SKB4DS — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 25, 2026

On MSN, others pushed back against the criticism, with one commenter writing, “Oh no, a fictional wizard is a different race. Especially a character whose race is never defined or mentioned in the books. Time to get online and whine. Lol.”

Another said, “If the creator of Harry Potter is allowing the casting to go through, I can only imagine that if she is good with it, it isn’t that serious.”

That last argument has quietly become central to the debate. In the original novels the character is described as stern and mysterious, but the text never clearly identifies his racial background.

J.K. Rowling, the creator and author of the novel series, began with the first published book, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,” in 1997.

“It’s going to be incredible. I’m so happy with it,” she wrote on X on March 26, in response to a fan who said, “The trailer for the new Harry Potter looks bloody marvellous. I cannot wait, and as it seems to me, neither can the rest of the world.”

By incredible she means the viral comments she's gonna make about it — Anwar (@AnouarTahiri) March 27, 2026

Another replied, “Yeah Snape looks exactly like you described him! It’s a shame Alan Rickman was so miscast.”

The first trailer of the new reboot appears darker and more dramatic, compared with the warm, inviting feel of the early projects, similar to how “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” was reimagined as the drama “Bel-Air.” Yet many scenes still look familiar, signaling that producers are trying to honor the original while presenting a new version for a new generation.

Few franchises carry the weight of “Harry Potter.” Rowling’s films earned billions worldwide, and the books became the best-selling series in publishing history, translated into dozens of languages and read by generations of fans.

That legacy explains why studios keep returning to the wizarding world — and why audiences react so strongly when familiar characters appear in new forms.

As production continues, the situation reminds us how deeply people connect to fictional worlds.

For Essiedu, stepping into the robes of one of fantasy literature’s most famous professors was always going to be high-pressure. The reaction surrounding the reboot shows that bringing a legendary character back to life can spark powerful emotions — and that even in fantasy, expectations feel very real.