‘What Is That?’: ‘Harry Potter’ Star Emma Watson’s Skintight Mesh Look Has Fans Zooming In

Paparazzi recently captured a rare sighting of actress Emma Watson in Saint-Tropez with a male friend.

While it was refreshing to see the “Harry Potter” star soaking up some sun in the south of France, her hiking attire left some fans questioning the nature of the outing.

The unexpected photos of the British actress were shared by gossip account DeuxMoi on Instagram.

In the series of images, Watson is seen making her way down the hills in a metallic bikini and a sheer black cover-up, paired with green sneakers, multiple chain chokers, and black sunglasses perched atop her slicked-back hair.

Despite the carefree and happy vibe she radiated during the outdoor hiking excursion, her look was a notable departure from her usual fashion-forward style.

“That outfit is cute but it’s giving thigh chafe,” said one DeuxMoi follower.

Several fans noted how “happy” the 35-year-old actress appeared during her walk. Others were more critical. “She’s hiking in a bikini and swimsuit cover-up?” asked one person, while another commented, “What the hell is that outfit?”

“This is not a normal outfit for a hike or even to be in public, ngl—I thought she was classy,” declared one disappointed fan.

One supporter, however, pointed out her beauty regardless of the unconventional look. “Can we stop ignoring how amazing she looks mid-walk? Girl, we be here for that!”

Watson has been in the public eye since she was 10 years old. After several minor theater stints, she landed the role of Hermione Granger in the epic “Harry Potter” series, which kept her busy from 2001 to 2011. In addition to other films such as “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and “Beauty and the Beast,” Watson has been recognized as one of the most successful actresses of this century.

Throughout her career, Watson has balanced her academic goals with her acting work. She graduated from Brown University in 2014 with a bachelor of arts degree in English literature. Following her last film appearance in 2019, playing Margaret March in “Little Women,” she enrolled at the University of Oxford in 2023 to pursue a master’s degree in creative writing. In April 2025, she shifted her focus again, deciding to pursue a Ph.D. in psychology.

Even with the colossal success of “Harry Potter” and her other films, Watson has consistently maintained a preference for a private life. In a 2023 interview with British Vogue, the actress revealed that she’s “so glad” she took a break from the spotlight.

“I have this feeling of having my own voice and creative space and sovereignty in some way that I don’t think I did before—more autonomy,” she stated, adding, “I’m so glad that I allowed things to be messy for a minute and to really allow myself to not know [what’s next], because the knowing that I’ve come to, I wouldn’t trade that for anything.”