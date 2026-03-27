‘Lunatic’: ‘Reacher’ Actor Alan Ritchson Walks Free After Clash with Erratic Neighbor, and the Fallout Has Turned Into a Living Nightmare

“Reacher” star Alan Ritchson is getting a free pass following his involvement in a physical altercation captured in a viral video.

Fans of the 43-year-old actor, who lives in Brentwood, Tennessee, near Nashville, were shocked to see him off-camera in raw form as a verbal exchange turned physical, and what happened following the confrontation has folks curious.

“Reacher” star Alan Ritchson gets a walk after a violent confrontation with his neighbor. (Photo credit:@alanritchson/Instagram)

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Bodycam footage shows Ritchson having an argument with his neighbor, Ronnie Taylor. The video captures the actor riding his motorcycle on a suburban street when he comes across Taylor standing in the middle of the street in a blue T-shirt and jeans.

Camera footage shows Ritchson, wearing a white, long-sleeved shirt, as he stopped his motorcycle to confront Taylor, before the two men began arguing in front of a house.

Taylor gets knocked down on the grass, “You f—king kidding me? Stand in front of a bike again dude,” said Ritchson.

“You’ve been driving around this f—king neighborhood like a f—king lunatic,” Taylor screamed back. “There’s kids running around.”

Ritchson even stopped to ask his neighbor if he had been drinking before taking off his helmet.

Taylor went on, noting that he had already called the cops. “I should of run you over, dude,” Ritchson added.

The incident escalated further when Taylor got in the actor’s face and refused to move, upon which Ritchson is seen hitting his neighbor multiple times.

If this guy put his body in front of Alan Ritchson's motorcycle on purpose then he is the aggressor and should face charges, not Ritchson pic.twitter.com/0Hg7KudXZN — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) March 24, 2026

However, it appears as though Ritchson will walk away without an arrest or charge, as the Brentwood Police Captain Steven Pepin says he acted in self-defense.

“After reviewing available evidence, including video footage and witness statements, authorities determined that no criminal charges will be pursued,” Pepin said. “Mr. Ritchson’s actions were found to be in self-defense.”

The internet is divided about the video, considering the state laws as well as the impact of Ritchson’s blows to Taylor. “You threatened my safety,” Ritchson said at one point.

Some folks say that Taylor got what he deserved for blocking the road, while others noted that the “Ordinary Angels” star was too aggressive.

Pointing to a longer four-minute video, one person believed, “he did nothing wrong and was trying to leave the situation, but his neighbor kept standing in front of his bike.

“I’ve never seen a story in which I keep switching sides before,” joked another fan.

The speedometer on Ritchson was visible from multiple video angles, showing he was going no faster than 23 mph and no slower than 19 mph, which is typical for most residential neighborhoods, suggesting Taylor threw a fit for nothing.

“His neighbor seems like a male karen level 1000,” said one person. Another speculated, “Under ‘civil’ law, isn’t that called ‘false imprisonment’ if the guy kept getting in the rider’s way? He has ‘no ill will’ to Alan. That’s a laugh. The guy’s lucky Ritchson didn’t hit him with his helmet.”

Taylor later spoke with TMZ and admitted that he pushed the TV star first after yelling at him about his speeding. He also claimed Ritchson beat him up, as confirmed by the visible bruises on his face.

“On Sunday, when I was cleaning my bike outside my house, he rode past once, twice and on the second time, I walked out in front of him, and I said, ‘You got to stop. Someone’s going to get hurt,’” said Taylor. “Then it escalated quite quickly from there. I did push him because he was coming toward me on his bike.”

“I went to the ground and covered myself,” he added. “He beat the crap out of me.”

Taylor added he doesn’t wish his neighbor “any malice,” and just wanted to make sure nobody gets hurt in the community due to what he deemed as reckless speeding.

Ritchson took to Instagram on March 25 to reference his “crazy week!” while revealing he finished filming season 4 of “Reacher,” which he calls the “best season yet.”

“Happy to be back in the booth after such a crazy week! That’s a wrap for me on post-production — #Reacher Season 4,” he wrote. “This is, without a doubt the most gripping season yet. I think we hit our stride. Firing on all cylinders… as it were. @primevideo.”

Taylor is recovering well, despite receiving death threats he alleges are from Ritchson’s fan, warning that he would be severely injured and placed on a breathing tube or in a wheelchair. On Friday, he told TMZ about one text he received that mentioned his wife and children would never speak to him again.