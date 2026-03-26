‘Feel Endangered’: White Woman Loses It After Realizing Her Uber Driver Is Black But Won’t Get Out of Car in Bizarre Viral Video

A viral video is detailing the hell that one Black Uber driver had to endure when a white female passenger claimed she was “endangered” yet refused to get out of the car.

On March 23, footage was uploaded to X showing a strange and frustrating interaction that reportedly started early in the drive.

An Uber driver talks to a passenger. (Photo credit:X/@AngelMD1103)

The caption on the video, which racked up a million views so far, reads: “While he was on a hands-free call, she suddenly claimed she felt unsafe, called customer service, and even asked them to involve the police.”

Feeling stressed, the Uber driver pulled out his phone to record the woman, he said, “for my safety.”

The clip begins with the passenger on speakerphone with Uber customer service, informing them that she’s being filmed.

This went from normal to chaotic REAL fast… An Uber driver said everything was fine until he picked up one passenger who immediately seemed off. While he was on a hands-free call, she suddenly claimed she felt unsafe, called customer service, and even asked them to involve the… pic.twitter.com/HKTJG8fYgw — Dr. CZ (@AngelMD1103) March 23, 2026

“If you feel endangered, I would refer you to call the police,” the dispatcher responded, suggesting she exit the vehicle and wait at a nearby business for her next ride. As viewers held their breath, wondering if she would ever leave, the woman remained frozen like a deer in headlights.

She then explained that there was an expensive package in the trunk and, for no apparent reason, told the man’s employer that she feared he would drive off with it, essentially accusing him of being a thief.

The driver kept his composure through the character assassination but seemed understandably shaken when he spoke into his cellphone camera to explain what was happening. “Now she’s saying I might drive off with her things, when I can clearly take them out and place them over to the side,” he stated before exiting his vehicle, opening the trunk, and placing the package on the ground, right in front of her car door.

He said, “I’m getting her package out, and I’m sitting it right here beside her so she can have it.”

Hundreds of people chimed in with their opinions on the video, with many saying he should have turned the tables on the passenger.

“He should call police himself,” wrote one. Many others pointed out the seriousness of her actions.

“Here is this poor man just TRYING TO MAKE A LIVING, and along comes ‘crazy eyes with a package’! How much of his time did she waste??? No fare, no tip, nothing but a waste of gas and time,” exclaimed one. Another asked, “Wait, does she think that Black drivers always steal?”

Another wrote: “You can’t trap somebody in their own car and act like that’s normal.” By the end of the video, the wild-eyed woman finally exited the vehicle, and there’s no indication if the police were ever called.