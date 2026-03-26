‘You Think I’m That Stupid!’: Michigan Woman Logs Into Zoom Court Hearing from Behind the Wheel, Then Tries to Lie to the Judge About It, and Let’s Her Have It

A Zoom court hearing is going viral after a Detroit woman joined the call while she was driving, then lied to the judge about it.

Local reports state that Kimberly Carroll was late to her virtual court call with Judge Michael K. McNally regarding an outstanding debt that a debt collection company was seeking to default her on.

Kimberly Carroll logged into her Zoom court hearing from behind the wheel. When the judge asked her if she was driving, she lied about it. (Photos: Screenshots/WJBK)

According to WJBK, when Carroll finally joined the court session, she switched on her camera, which presumably showed her operating a motor vehicle.

“You cannot be driving, ma’am,” McNally said. “What are you doing?”

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“I’m not driving, I’m a passenger in a car,” Carroll responds while looking from the camera to the road.

McNally asserted that he does not proceed with court hearings while people are driving or riding in cars, and Carroll tells him that she will “pull over.”

She informs the judge that she is heading out of town for a family emergency, but says she will have her “driver” pull over.

“Am I crazy, or does it not look like you’re driving that car?” the judge asks, looking closely at Carroll’s movements.

“I’m not driving the car, I’m a passenger in the car, sir,” Carroll insists.

“Which side of the car are you on?” McNally probes.

“I’m on the left-hand side,” Carroll answers absent-mindedly.

“How would you be on the left-hand side if you’re a passenger in the front seat? Am I missing something?” the judge asks.

Carroll quickly tries to recover from the gaffe.

“Left-hand- right-hand side. I’m sorry, I’ve been sitting in a room, I didn’t know,” she states while turning away from the camera and smirking.

McNally isn’t convinced.

“Let me see the driver,” he says.

Carroll pauses for a moment to think, and McNally repeats the request: “Let me see the driver. Now!”

“Hang on one second. I have to ask their permission,” Carroll answers, before stepping out of the car.

“You were on the driver’s side. You think I’m that stupid?” McNally declares before making a default judgment in Carroll’s case. “You lied to me.”

NEW: Detroit woman clearly driving her car during a court Zoom call tries gaslighting a judge by claiming she was *not* actually driving her car.



Judge: You cannot be driving, ma'am.



Woman: I'm not driving. I'm a passenger in a car…



Judge: Am I crazy, or does it not look… pic.twitter.com/U7XPhHAzTh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 25, 2026

This case is almost a carbon copy of another viral Zoom court hearing nearly two years ago in Michigan, in which another judge blasted a man for driving with a suspended license.

The May 2024 hearing addressed Corey Harris’ license suspension, but Harris carelessly logged into the session just as he was pulling into the parking lot of his doctor’s office. When the judge called him out on it, Harris sat in the driver’s seat speechless.

It was later discovered that Harris actually never owned a license.