‘Get Back!’: Florida Woman Blocks Road, Rips Open Pregnant Stranger’s Car Door and Attacks — But the Moment She’s Cuffed Takes an Even More Disturbing Turn, Video Shows

Authorities say a Florida woman ran amok during a road rage incident in which she’s accused of punching a pregnant woman and an elderly woman, then biting an officer who placed her under arrest.

Orlando police charged 37-year-old Mandolyn Ann Shaffer-Brockwell with battery on a person 65 years or older, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, burglary of a conveyance with assault/battery, and resisting an officer with violence.

Mandolyn Ann Shaffer-Brockwell, 37, faces multiple charges after allegedly attacking a pregnant woman and an elderly driver during a road rage dispute, then biting an officer when she was arrested. (Photos: Orlando Police Department)

Police shared video footage showing an incident on Feb. 23 in which Brockwell got out of her car in the middle of a busy street and attacked another driver.

The video shows Brockwell park her car in the middle of traffic, walk over to a white SUV, tear open the driver’s side door, and assault a 35-year-old pregnant driver, according to WFTV.

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According to a police report obtained by WOFL, the victim said she was driving behind Brockwell and noticed she kept stopping randomly in the middle of the road.

The driver honked at Brockwell and tried changing lanes to get around her, but Brockwell “cut across two lanes of traffic, got out, and jumped on the hood of (the victim’s) white Kia Carnival,” the report said.

The victim said Brockwell pulled her driver’s side door open and started hitting and punching her in the face. The victim said her child was in the back seat of her car with her at the time of the attack.

Investigators say a 68-year-old driver who saw the attack stopped and got out of her car to help, but Brockwell allegedly turned on her and scratched and hit the woman’s face.

“Get back in your (expletive) car,” the suspect told her, according to the report.

Police say they quickly located Brockwell after interviewing both victims, but when one officer tried to arrest her, she resisted.

Bodycam footage shows Brockwell pulling away from the officer as he tries to detain her. After she falls onto the ground, she’s seen biting him when he attempts to cuff her wrists.

Another officer had to assist just to make the arrest.

Brockwell is now out of jail on a $20,000 bond. Neither victim has been identified by authorities.