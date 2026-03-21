‘An Epic FAILURE!’: Karoline Leavitt Gets Too Clever Trying to Cover for Trump — Then an Unexpected Ally Steps In, Calls It Out Publicly, and Turns Her Whole Spin Into a Humiliation

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt found herself on the receiving end of a very public takedown after going all out to defend President Donald Trump’s escalating war with Iran — a conflict the administration has struggled to explain as casualties mount, global tensions rise and public support continues to slip.

Trump has spent weeks trying to project strength and control, even as the rationale for the strikes has shifted and the political pressure has intensified. That hasn’t made it any easier for Leavitt, who has been tasked with holding the line for an increasingly unpopular war and in trying to do so, she pushed the spin a step too far.

Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, and President Donald Trump speak with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One en route to Kentucky, on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Leavitt, posting to X — a platform that has become a friendlier environment for the Trump administration since Elon Musk’s takeover — attempted to frame the president’s military campaign as a clear success, leaning on a series of polls to argue that Americans were firmly behind it.

Despite the favorable terrain, it quickly became clear that this wasn’t going to go the way she expected.

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In a post Thursday, March 19, Leavitt claimed that an “overwhelming” majority of Americans supported Trump’s military action against Tehran, pointing to multiple polls included in a White House press release to back it up.

“Americans Agree that Operation Epic Fury Is an Overwhelming Success,” Leavitt wrote.

But the claim didn’t hold up for long.

X slapped a community note on her post warning that the six polls she linked to in a White House press release only showed an “overwhelming” number of Trump’s MAGA base supported his strike on Iran not a majority of Americans.

“The White House’s polls mentioned in the link only refers to MAGA Republicans or Republicans being in favor of the war, not the broader American public. This excludes Democrats and Independents being polled which skews the data and misrepresents America’s views as a whole,” X’s community note read.

Americans Agree that Operation Epic Fury Is an Overwhelming Successhttps://t.co/8UsYxz6FvV — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 19, 2026

Social media brokered no punches in calling out Leavitt over her duplicity.

“If we lied to the government like this we would go to jail. Yet, you lying to the people who are forced to pay your salary is literally your entire job,” an X user vented.

Journalist Mehdi Hasan added, “She is linking to an article showing only MAGA Republicans support the war, and then claiming ‘Americans agree’ with it. Her own link shows her to be a liar. She’s a proud and open liar. Reporters should treat her as such.”

X user No Kings spelled it out in four words, “It’s an Epic FAILURE.”

But the correction didn’t just come from critics or political opponents, it came from the same ecosystem where Trump and his allies have long thrived, turning what was meant to be a controlled message into a public unraveling.

Some self-identified supporters made clear that the message wasn’t landing, rejecting both the framing of the war and the attempt to speak on their behalf.

Navy veteran and self-described “America First” supporter known as The Patriot Voice wrote, “NO THE HELL WE DO NOT!!! STOP GASLIGHTING US!”

“Absolute bull crap. More than half of us are completely against this,” another user added.

Do they really think this is going to work? Gaslighting and propaganda don't work anymore, lady.

Absolute Insanity. 👇 https://t.co/8xLcAvKxXP — Conservative Girl (@ConservativeG99) March 20, 2026

“There is no more MAGA,” wrote X user Cian O’Brien. “Trump made sure that it was destroyed when he told us he did not need us as his supporters anymore… We haven’t forgotten. Trump has betrayed us. This administration betrays us. You betray us.”

Even some figures aligned with Trump’s broader media orbit appeared to take note of how the moment was playing out.

“Comment section going well. Community note too,” wrote Owen Shroyer, a former War Room host on InfoWars.

The backlash underscored a growing disconnect between the administration’s messaging and public sentiment, but Leavitt doubled down.

Speaking with reporters the following day, she brushed aside the mounting criticism, insisting the reaction online didn’t reflect reality.

“I would remind people X is not real life. Trump lives in the real world. There is nothing more America First than taking out terrorists who have maimed and killed our servicemen and women,” she said.

She reinforced that stance in a separate post on X, rejecting the idea that Trump’s base is splintering even as criticism from within it continued to build.

Karoline Leavitt on MAGA:



I would remind people X is not real life. Trump lives in the real world.



There is nothing more America First than taking out terrorists who have maimed and killed our servicemen and women. pic.twitter.com/ntW3TGu6r7 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 6, 2026

“As I’ve said repeatedly, Americans trust President Trump as their Commander-in-Chief and support his efforts to eliminate terrorist threats and keep us safe. There is no ‘MAGA fracturing,’ no matter how many times the media tries to claim otherwise.”

Trump, without congressional approval or any explanation to Americans beforehand, launched an ongoing military strike against Iran on Feb. 28 which has left at least 13 Americans dead, dozens more injured, and killed more than 2,000 Iranians, according to the latest news reports on war casualties.

In the weeks since, the administration has offered shifting explanations for the operation, while struggling to maintain a consistent narrative around its goals and consequences.

Recent polling reflects that divide.

A Reuters/Ipsos survey conducted between March 17 and March 19 found that while 77 percent of Republicans support the war, just 28 percent of independents and 6 percent of Democrats agree.

Overall, 59 percent of Americans oppose the conflict, compared to 37 percent who support it — a gap that makes Leavitt’s claim of “overwhelming” backing even harder to sustain.