‘Get Ready to Die About Some Chicken!’: Drive-Thru Turns Into Chaos as Hoodie-Clad Man Threatens Workers — But What He Does Next Inside the Window Feels Almost Too Easy

Atlanta police say they’re looking for a man who walked up to a Chick-fil-A drive-thru window, threatened the restaurant’s employees for some food, then made off with $200 from the cash register.

The robbery happened just before 10 p.m. on March 17 at the Chick-fil-A on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, just east of Joseph E. Lowery Blvd., according to WAGA-TV.

Atlanta police say a man walked up to a Chick-fil-A drive-thru window, threatened the employees, then stole $200 cash. (Photos: YouTube/ANF)

Authorities shared surveillance footage of the incident with local news outlets.

In the video, a man in a black hoodie is seen gesturing at workers standing far from the drive-thru window. Investigators learned the man threatened the employees when he approached the window, so they backed away and kept their distance.

“You are going to serve me or get ready to die about some chicken,” the robber said, according to APD.

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The footage shows the man continuing to try to talk to the workers, but when no one returns to the window, he pulls at the partly open cash register drawer, grabs some cash, and runs away.

Police say he stole more than $200 and then drove off in a silver SUV.

If anyone knows anything about the robber or his whereabouts, they’re encouraged to contact the police. Tipsters can remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, file an online report, or text “CSGA” to 738477.

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

In a statement, the franchise owner and operator of the Chick-fil-A that was robbed told The Independent that he and his employees are cooperating with the police.

“The safety and well-being of our Team Members and Guests is our highest priority,” Vine City Chick-fil-A owner-operator Quincy Springs IV said. “We are grateful that everyone is safe. We are actively working with law enforcement as they continue their investigation.”