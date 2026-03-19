‘Authorities Fabricated Their Reports’: Judges Accused of Joining Murder Cover-Up In $10B Bombshell Suit In Kendrick Johnson Case

It was January 11, 2013, when a Black teen named Kendrick Johnson was found dead inside a rolled-up mat in his high school gym in south Georgia under mysterious circumstances, a death that was determined by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to have been “accidental” suffocation.

But a second autopsy conducted by a private doctor through Johnson’s family determined the 17-year-old high school student was killed by blunt force trauma – possibly murdered – contradicting the initial autopsy that claimed he died from positional asphyxia, the medical term for suffocation. A third independent autopsy also contradicted the government autopsy.

Johnson’s parents, Kenneth and Jacquelyn Johnson, then began a legal battle against local, state and federal officials, accusing the government entities through lawsuits of conspiring to cover up their son’s murder, only to see their lawsuits dismissed.

It’s been 13 years since Kendrick Johnson, 17, was found dead inside a gym mat at a Georgia high school, and his parents, Kenneth and Jacquelyn Johnson, have not given up on seeking the truth despite having their lawsuits repeatedly dismissed. (Photo: facebook.com/kendrickkj.johnson)

The latest lawsuit to be dismissed was on March 2 when U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia Judge Sara Elisabeth Gerahgty dismissed the lawsuit against the GBI and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office that had accused the agencies of conspiring to coverup their son’s death by falsifying records, lying under oath and burying the autopsies and evidence that determined the teen died through blunt force trauma.

The family responded by filing a $10 billion lawsuit in the same court the following day, on March 3, against Judge Gerahgty as well as another judge, Leigh Martin May, the initial judge who had initially dismissed the lawsuit, only for an appeals court to reverse her decision after the family accused her of bias.

Judge May then recused herself and was replaced by Judge Gerahgty who also dismissed the case and is now also being accused of bias.

The new lawsuit accuses the two federal judges of conspiring with local, state, and federal agencies to cover up their son’s murder rather than take an objective approach in the name of justice and truth.

The Defendants instead joined the conspiracy using their official positions as presiding U.S. District Court judges acting under color of law providing aid, comfort, and relief to unindicted felons, thereby violating the Johnson’s constitutionally protected rights further highlighting Defendant-LMM and Defendant-SEG being joined at the hip with and members of a racketeering influenced corrupt organization that covered-up the murder of Kendrick Johnson!

The Johnson family is also appealing the latest dismissal in the hopes of one day presenting their case to a jury of their peers.

‘Facial Bruises and Lacerations to the Ear, Lip, and Knuckles’

The initial report written by emergency medical technicians on the day Johnson’s body was discovered inside the mat at Lowndes High School in Valdosta cited “’bruising noted to the right jaw’, and superficial abrasions on KJ’ s right wrist and finger on his left hand,” according to the lawsuit that was dismissed earlier this month.

“The condition of the body when discovered was in a pool of blood, facial bruises and lacerations to the ear, lip, and knuckles are clearly visible in photos taken at the scene where KJ’ s body was discovered,” the claim states.

The lawsuit also stated that Kendrick Johnson’s shoulder width was 19 inches but the width of the opening of the mat was only 14 inches wide, citing reports from the sheriff’s office, indicating it was a “physically impossible” for the teen to have fallen into the vertical map by accident.

The claim also accused Dr. Maryanne Gaffney-Kraft, who conducted the initial autopsy for the GBI, of a cover-up when she claimed in her report that there were “no significant injuries identified.”

The claim also points out the initial coroner to respond to the scene, Lowndes County Coroner Bill Watson, had accused law enforcement of compromising the scene by moving Johnson’s body, making it difficult for him to conduct an accurate determination of how he had died.

The coroner’s report dated January 22, 2013 noted that the coroner’s office ” … was not notifedi (sic) this death until 15 :45 hours. The investigative climate was very poor to worse when I arrived on the scene. The body had been noticably (sic) moved. The scene had been compromised and there was no cooperation from law enforcement at the scene.”

The coroners report further noted, “I do not approve of the manner this case was handled. Not only was the scene compromised, the body was moved. The integrrety (sic) was by opening a sealed body bag, information necessary for my law investigation was withheld.”

‘Authorities Collaborated, colluded, and Conspired to Cover-up the Murder’

Despite the compromised scene by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Dr. Craft of the GBI determined that Johnson died after trying to retrieve his shoes that were on top of the vertical map, only for the shoes to fall inside the mat, and that Johnson then fell into the mat by accident in an attempt to retrieve his shoes.

But she never explained how a teen with a 19-inch shoulder width could easily slip into a 14-inch wide hole.

Local and state authorities collaborated, colluded, and conspired to cover-up the murder of Kendrick Johnson claiming the teen caused his own death when he reached down inside a gymnasium mat standing six feet tall, to retrieve his shoe, fell inside the mat from a crawling belly position with such force that his body disappeared inside the mat without anyone else taking notice, got stuck and suffocated by accident.

Authorities fabricated their reports concerning crime scene evidence so that the reported lies about the crime scene would logically be consistent with the invented narrative they were presenting.

Authorities in Georgia have maintained these blatant lies, seriously breaching the publics trust, and further continuing with the pattern of overt acts concerning the murder cover-up scandal of the Johnson’s minor son Kendrick.

The latest lawsuit accuses the judges of deprivation of rights, conspiracy to interfere with rights, and fraud on the court, depriving and interfering with rights.

“The Defendant-LMM and Defendant-SEG engaged in conduct that violated the criminal statutes concerning making materially false filings in matters within the jurisdiction of the United States particular with the intent to hinder and obstruct justice,” the claim states.