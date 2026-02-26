‘The Amount of Evil in This Photo is INSANE’: New SOTU Pics Capture Trump’s Team with Icy Death Stares — But It’s His Chief of Staff’s Chilling Look That Has Viewers Truly Unnerved

Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech may have caused thunderous applause that rattled the Capitol chamber’s walls, but it was a screenshot taken of the crowd watching him that shook the internet.

The president’s address had Republicans springing to their feet in rhythmic waves, clapping with the kind of enthusiasm of elected officials who have control of all three branches of government. The room felt charged and loyal, with GOP lawmakers rising again and again.

A viral State of the Union screenshot showing Trump’s stern-faced cabinet — especially Susie Wiles’ chilling stare — sent social media into a frenzy. (Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

Yet, as the applause echoed, viewers at home fixated on something else.

A single close-up from the ABC News livestream captured several of Trump’s top officials seated together in the front section. While everything clamored around them, their faces looked Grimm-tales-wickedly delighted — and social media immediately began dissecting every expression in the frame.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Education Secretary Linda McMahon, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and chief of staff Susie Wiles were all visible in the shot.

Within hours, screenshots flooded X, Instagram, and Threads, with critics claiming the group looked more like movie villains than cabinet members at a celebratory address.

The amount of evil in this photo is INSANE pic.twitter.com/Fp0fHovHC1 — ໊ (@wandasattorney) February 25, 2026

“The amount of evil in this photo is INSANE,” one X user tweeted, setting the tone for thousands of similar reactions.

“Sorry to be petty, but this is an UGLY group,” a Threads commenter added, focusing on the overall vibe of the image rather than any single official.

Another joked, “I saw a comment the other day that said we don’t have a cabinet, we have a junk drawer,” a line that quickly circulated alongside the screenshot.

But as the commentary rolled in, attention narrowed to one person in particular: Susie Wiles. Seated in a crimson blouse with a black collar and a fixed, unblinking stare, the White House chief of staff became the unexpected star of the viral moment.

“Whoever tf this is is terrifying,” one user posted, zooming in on her face.

“The one in red is getting ready to crawl through our screens like the girl in the Ring,” another wrote, leaning fully into horror-movie comparisons.

A third added, “Can you imagine being the President of the United States and giving a speech and your Chief of Staff is looking at you like this? I’d probably lose my composure too.”

The frenzy echoed a previous round of viral scrutiny tied to a two-part Vanity Fair magazine feature that offered a stylized look inside Trump’s inner circle.

In that spread, Wiles was labeled “The Enforcer,” Vice President JD Vance “The Heir Apparent,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio “The Hawk,” Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller “The Zealot,” and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt “The Mouthpiece.”

Those portraits drew heavy commentary of their own, with viewers zooming in on facial details, lighting choices, and background elements. Bumps on Leavitt’s red lips sparked debate at the time, but many online observers said Wiles’ expression once again stood out.

In one image, she stood against a muted blue wall, hands folded neatly, gaze steady and unreadable. Even minor background details became talking points, yet her stare remained the central focus.

Wiles later pushed back on the magazine portrayal, calling it a “framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history,” and arguing that “significant context was disregarded.” She insisted that criticism would not “stop our relentless pursuit of Making America Great Again!”

Still, the State of the Union screenshot reignited the conversation in a way no formal profile could. On a night defined by countless ovations and party unity, the camera captured a row of faces that viewers described as icy and scary, even while they were smiling.