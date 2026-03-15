‘Hope He Gets Sued’: Trump Tries to Hijack a Huge National Moment for Himself, But the Shameless Power Play He’s Pulling Shows How Crooked He Really Is

President Donald Trump likes to be the center of attention; in fact, you might say he demands it. He is the center of his universe and everyone else orbits around him. So, it’s no surprise the president plans to star in the nation’s 250th birthday celebrations this summer, making the milestone anniversary all about himself.

On Friday, March 6, the Trump Organization submitted two trademark applications to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for logos featuring Trump, according to a March 8 report by NOTUS.

US President Donald Trump speaks at the start of a Business event with Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer (unseen) where the two leaders announce technology and business deals at Chequers, in Aylesbury, central England, on September 18, 2025, on the second day of the US President’s second State Visit. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump’s holding company, DTTM Operations, LLC, now run by two of his sons, Eric Trump and Don Jr., filed for a trademark of a “Trump 250” logo for use on a range of merchandise, including clothing, golf balls, bumper stickers, tote bags, and more, NOTUS reported.

The second logo shows the Trump name under “a design of five aircrafts followed by converging contrails.”

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In December Trump announced a series of events commemorating the country’s 250th anniversary, including a National Memorial Day Parade, a first of its kind Ultimate Fighting Championship at the White House, a state fair on the National Mall, a series of sports challenges for high school students called the Patriot Games, and a first-ever Grand Prix race in Washington, among other plans.

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump had promised to host “the most spectacular birthday party the world has ever seen,” and during his announcement in December, he unveiled a new non-partisan group created by Congress called Freedom 250 to oversee the plans.

At the time, Trump promised the country would “never see anything like it, and you’ll never see anything like it again.”

The organization’s mission is to “showcase America at its best — courageous, generous, innovative, beautiful, and free — by mobilizing partners and communities in all 50 states and around the world,” KATV reported, citing a news release.

The news rippled across social media, where users posted blistering opinions about Trump hijacking a celebration meant to focus on the country and not a single person.

MeidasTouch.com Editor-in-Chief Ron Filipkowski made a pronouncement on what’s behind Trump’s merchandising madness.

“Of course, this is all a grift for Trump to make money and was never about celebrating America.”

I hope he gets sued to stop this — MM (@MerleMerlot) March 9, 2026

“Boycott anything that say Trump 250!” X user The Tea Fairy demanded. Others chimed in, “I knew he was going to make himself the star this year.”

Poster Lady Renee added, “Trump’s ego and money grift knows no boundaries!”

Trump also sought to solidify his co-opting of the Kennedy Center through his MAGA Board of Trustees, which filed a separate trademark application on March 3, for a new “The Trump Kennedy Center” logo below an image of the historical center.

NOTUS reported that the logo will be used, not only for merchandise and souvenirs, but also for college theater and educational programs.

Since returning to office for his second term last January, Trump and his family have already made millions, possibly more than $1 billion, on cryptocurrency, including the digital assets startup World Liberty Financial and the $TRUMP bitcoin.

His merchandising campaigns are mind-boggling. During his presidential campaign, he sold everything from watches, Bibles, and gold sneakers to commemorative coins, digital trading cards, and cryptocurrency.

He’s once again in office; in addition to the bitcoin, he’s hawked Trump-branded fragrances, guitars, and even a mobile phone service.