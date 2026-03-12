‘No Way … I Would’ve Sued’: Kelly Clarkson Drops Bombshell About What Really Happened After ‘American Idol,’ and It’s Wilder Than Fans Thought

Kelly Clarkson is on her way out with her hit talk show series, but before she signs off, she still has a few things to get off her chest.

Before becoming a talk show host, the 43-year-old first gained fame after winning season 1 of the singing competition series “American Idol.” From there, doors began to open, including a guest judging position on “The Voice.” But her time on the show did not end as promised.

Kelly Clarkson goes off on ‘American Idol’ after sharing that they never gave her her prize. (Photo by Debra L Rothenberg/Getty Images)

‘I Am So Angry Right Now’: Kelly Clarkson Loses It After Unexpected Confession from Black Actress Catches Her Off Guard

When Clarkson won the first season of “American Idol,” she likely did not foresee the various outcomes that followed. However, she noted that some of the rewards she had anticipated never came to pass.

On Tuesday, March 10, Clarkson brought actor and reality star Rob Rausch and “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe on her show, where she exposed what she received.

When Rausch revealed his disappointment about not receiving the $220,800 prize from “The Traitors” after winning season 4, Clarkson, with genuine understanding, confessed that she had on her own experience with “American Idol,” creating a moment of shared empathy.

Competition shows usually offer large prizes to winners, such as cash, vacations, or cars. This week, the “Since You Been Gone” singer blasted the show, revealing that she was promised two prizes but didn’t receive everything she was owed.

“You know what? I relate to this so hardcore,” she stated. “I literally was on the show, and they were like, ‘Oh, you win a million dollars’ or whatever.”

But, according to Clarkson, that wasn’t the full truth. “No, you didn’t, they lied” she said. “It was, like, a million dollars worth of investment in you.”

Then she said that she never saw the second prize either.

“And then they said you get a car, and I needed it ’cause my car was bashed in, and I couldn’t afford the deductible,” she continued. “I did not get a car.”

Clarkson claimed that to her surprise, Clay Aiken, who was the season 2 runner-up did get a car — and so did his mom.

“I was like what the f–k. I remember Clay telling me that the second season,” she said. “He’s like, ‘Yeah, they gave my mom one.’”

The “Harry Potter” star chimed in, saying, “There should be some system where if you win something on the first season of something, whatever the prize has become, you should retroactively get that.”

“No, it was supposed to be the prize then, OK? It was supposed to be the prize then,” Clarkson said. Then she warns Rausch, “That’s why I’m saying, you might not see it. You might not see it. But, you know, I hope you got enough TV time.”

Fans who were angry for Clarkson shared their reactions on The Shade Room.

One person said, “No way!!! Run that girl her money and her car!!!”

A second person shared what they would have done if they were in her shoes, “And I would’ve sued for false advertisement.”

Some other folks believe that even though she won nearly 24 years ago, she should still get her prize. But the blame was pushed upon the judges, Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul.

“Another reason to dislike Simon Cowell,” wrote one person while another said, “Not surprised by this. The only people getting paid are the hosts. Hope this changes with Kelly’s admission of their lies.”

Even though Clarkson didn’t receive her vehicle, Carrie Underwood — who won season 4 of the show — did receive a Mustang. Season 11 winner Phillip Phillips was also awarded a brand-new car: a 2013 Ford Fusion, which he gave to his parents, and he opted to continue driving his 2001 Ford Ranger truck.

But Clarkson may still want what she was promised.