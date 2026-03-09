‘Did She Try to Bite Her Head Off?!’: Karen Smashes Black Woman’s Car at Gas Station and Learns Lesson of a Lifetime

A wild fight broke out at a Wawa gas station, where a white woman wielding a baton smashed the window of a Black woman’s car and was made to pay the price, a dramatic March 5 video shows.

The unruly fight appeared to happen in Jacksonville, Florida, in front of onlookers filling up their tanks. It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.

A video still shows a fight at a Jacksonville gas station. (Photo: X/@FadeMFx)

The shocking footage starts when a white woman in a Kia Soul bashes in the back window of a Black woman’s Lexus ES 300 sedan, which was parked next to her at the pump.

The Lexus owner quickly yanked the baton from the attacker and called for help from a bystander as she defended herself. But then the tables turned. Enraged by her broken window, the Lexus owner retaliated by smashing the white woman’s car window. She then swung at the woman herself, grabbing her by the hair — and to the amazement of onlookers— made an attempt to bite her.

“Did she try to bite her head off or am I trippin??” screamed one person in the comments on X.

Despite the ruckus, the white woman grabbed the baton again and would not back down until the bystander stepped in and wrenched it out of her hands.

The chaos stilled for a few moments, as the two women argued about what to do next.

“I don’t need cops,” said the white woman, throwing up her hands. “You want cops?”

“Give me my money, h-e,” stated the Black woman. “Cash App me.”

Unfortunately, the Cash App plan fell apart as the two grappled again, thrashing wildly while the white woman was sitting in her car. A phone flew out of her Kia Soul, and the Black woman began walloping her, eventually knocking her to the ground and briefly pinning her with a leg over her chest.

Meanwhile, the man filming shook his head and simply said, “Another day on Normandy Blvd,” prompting people on X to howl with laughter in the comments. As one put it: “Corner of Normandy Blvd and Whoopass Lane.”

By this point, it appeared the white woman had had enough for one day and finally capitulated, saying, “I’m going to give you money.” Her motivation for smashing the window remains unclear.

Debate swirled in the comments over whether both women should face assault charges. However, most people seemed to believe the “ass-whupping” was self-defense.

“If somebody comes at you with a crowbar, you have every right to defend yourself. Keep that in mind,” wrote one. Another wrote: “Love the ending tho. Karen realized without that bat her ass was wiped badly, and then offered to give her some money to fix her glass.”