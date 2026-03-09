‘He’s Got to Go to Jail’: Georgia Cop Claims Black Man Reached for a Gun After Dragging Him from His Car— Then the Bodycam His Chief Swore Didn’t Exist Suddenly Appears

It was December 2022 when a Black man named Leonard Miller pulled into a gas station in Georgia while delivering food when he was yanked out of his car by a cop who grabbed his genitals and handcuffed him, claiming it was to check him for weapons.

Grovetown Police Officer Patrick Anthony Brown also accused Miller of reaching for a gun, making the cop fear for his life — but that is a lie revealed by Brown’s own body camera footage, which was just leaked to the public, despite his police chief claiming he was not wearing one.

Georgia cop Patrick Anthony Brown (left) was wearing a body camera during his questionable arrest of Leonard Miller, right, but the Grovetown police chief insists he was not wearing a body camera. (Photos: body camera from second cop)

Brown had confronted Miller, believing him to be a suspect in a hit-and-run crash because there was damage to the front of his car. But the cop never explained that to Miller until after he had sexually assaulted him and placed him in the back of a patrol car.

However, Miller had nothing to do with the hit-and-run crash, telling the cops the damage to his car was from another accident that police already had on file. And the gun found in his car was legally owned and registered to Miller.

And the second Grovetown police officer to arrive on the scene, Sgt. Anthony Plyler acknowledged Miller’s car was not involved in the hit-and-run, sharing his opinion with Brown as they were searching his car without a warrant or consent.

But Brown insisted on arresting him anyway for “contempt of cop” because he did not appreciate Miller complaining about being manhandled and sexually assaulted without explanation.

“He’s got to go to jail, Brown said.

“But he’s not our hit-and-run so … ” Plyler responded.

“He’s got to go to jail, acting like that,” Brown insisted. “Having to tussle with him and all that stuff.”

Grovetown police never released the video from Brown’s body camera, which would have shown the initial interaction, releasing only the video from Plyler’s camera. But Plyler pulled up after Brown was already manhandling Miller.

Plyler can be heard on his video telling Miller several times that Brown was wearing a body camera. His video also depicts Brown wearing what appears to be an Axon body camera on his chest.

But Grovetown Police Chief Jamey Kitchens posted a press release on the department’s Facebook page on Feb. 16, insinuating that Brown was not wearing a body camera, which was why only Plyler’s video was released.

Then, on Feb. 20, the YouTube police accountability channel We the People U posted the footage along with analysis in a 17-minute video under the headline “Fire Him, We Got the Body Cam Now.”

Watch the shortened 7-minute video of his arrest below.

The arrest took place on Dec. 29, 2022, while Miller was delivering food for Grubhub and pulled into a Walmart Neighborhood Market gas station to refuel his car in Grovetown, a city with a population of less than 20,000 people, about a two-hour drive from Atlanta.

Grovetown police were searching for a car involved in a hit-and-run crash when Brown spotted Miller at the gas station in a car that supposedly matched the description of the car they were looking for that also had damage to its front end.

Prior to the video being leaked, Miller claimed he was attacked without explanation, which is confirmed by the new footage.

Brown claimed Miller tried to pull a gun on him, when the video shows he was only holding a phone in one hand. There was also a gun on the floor of the car, which was legally registered to Miller.

“I haven’t had a chance to pat him down,” Brown tells Plyler while holding Miller’s arms behind his back.

“You just touched my nuts and everything,” Miller responds while being forced into the back of a patrol car. “It’s on camera right there, dude!”

“Ouch!” Miller yells out in pain. “You just squeezed my d_ck!”

“You have anything on you other than the gun you tried to pull?” Brown asks.

“I did not try to pull a gun,” Miller responds as they shove him into the back of a patrol car with his hands cuffed behind his back, slamming the door shut.

Moments later, Plyler walks up to him to speak to him through the open window.

“What’d I do?” Miller demands. “I ain’t do nothing. Nothing. All I was doing was getting gas, trying to get back to work.”

‘Officer Brown Threatened My Life’

Miller was transported to jail on a single charge of obstruction, and his car was impounded.

Online court records from Columbia County indicate he remained incarcerated for more than a month, as he was denied bond on Feb. 2, 2023, a step that is usually reserved for violent felony cases.

And his case was not dismissed until Jan. 12, 2026, after prosecutors filed a nolle prosequi, which usually happens when they do not have enough evidence to prosecute the defendant.

It was only after the dismissal of his charge that Grovetown police released Plyler’s body camera video to Miller on Feb. 2, 2026, which was when he posted it on YouTube with the following description.

“Officer Brown threatened my life telling me on his BWC ‘I can take your life from you as we speak’ which the police department refuses to release his camera footage still to this day, 02-02-2026, after the case was nolle prosi qui finding me not guilty of all charges,” Miller wrote in the YouTube description of the video he posted from the second cop’s body camera.

“They only released the BWC of his backup SGT Plyler, which shows what happens after the threats and sadistic sexual assault and battery happened and deprivation of my protected constitutional rights.”

The newly leaked footage confirms everything Miller said in the video he posted to YouTube.

Brown now works as an investigator for the Georgia Attorney General’s Office, according to his LinkedIn page.

‘Ineffective and Worthless Cops’

The body camera video was then posted by the police accountability YouTube channel, BP CAST, on Feb. 15, along with commentary and analysis, where it has been viewed 30,000 times as of this writing, with more than 800 comments, most of them criticizing the cops.

“That idiot cop really wants the hit and run vehicle, but is knowingly wasting time on a man they know is innocent,” wrote one commenter. “Completely ineffective and worthless cops.”

“Civil Rights Violations all day long. What will the consequences be – oh yeah, they investigate themselves,” added another commenter.

“This is scary, man,” added a third commenter.

“You’re just minding your business, accused of a crime for simply having a white car (which is a very common color), and going to jail for doing nothing. This can happen to anyone at any moment, just innocently getting gas.”

That prompted Grovetown Police Chief Kitchens to publicly acknowledge the arrest for the first time to local media while attempting to spin the narrative to claim Brown was not wearing a body camera because he was a “plain clothed investigator” – which the chief claims did not receive body cameras until the following year in 2023. Brown had the word “police” across his shirt but was wearing jeans and driving an unmarked car.

However, not only does a screenshot from the video clearly show an item that appears to be an Axion body camera, but Plyler repeatedly told Miller that Brown was wearing a body camera.

And Miller was insistent that they not only check Brown’s body camera video but the Walmart surveillance video as well, insisting he did not do the things Brown accused him of doing, telling Plyler that Brown rushed him and grabbed him as he stepped out of his car to pay for gas without explanation.

“Just so you know, Mr. Miller, he’s got a body camera on his vest,” Plyler tells him as he is driving him to jail, apparently a warning not to fabricate allegations.

“And then he threatened to kill me,” Miller tells him from the back seat of the patrol car. “He said I could have shot you, and then said he could have killed me.”

Plyler responds by saying, “Well, you pulled a …,” attempting to go along with the allegation from Brown that he pulled a gun on the cop.

“You can check the camera once again,” Miller says. “I did not touch (the gun). I was already getting out of the car before I could even get to my gun because I was not worried about that.”

“And that’s what? Self-defense? I have a gun license. I’m registered.”

Atlanta Black Star reached out to Miller for further details, but has not heard back. It is not clear if anybody attempted to obtain the Walmart footage, but both body cameras show he was arrested without cause.