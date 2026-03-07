‘You Know What it Is’: Shantel Jackson Posts Flirty Video of Shirtless Floyd Mayweather, Sparking Relationship Buzz as He Returns to Boxing

Shantel Jackson is the type of woman Mya sang about on “Case of The Ex,” and everyone knows about it. The model affectionately known as “Ms. Jackson” is not playing coy about wanting to stay in an old flame’s good graces; the only issue is that fans doubt she’s motivated by love.

The Shoe Gummi Ceo shocked Instagram followers when she posted a flirty video of her former fiancé, Floyd Mayweather Jr. The footage shows the topless boxer standing at the end of the table in TMT sweatpants. Jackson tells him, “Flex, let me see. Let me see something. Make it jump,” seemingly alluding to his slightly out-of-shape physique.

Shantell Jackson reveals she’s “done dating Black men” (Photo: Instagram/@missjackson)

“I ain’t gotta flex… You know what it is,” says Mayweather with a smirk as he brushes his hands against his chest and biceps. The flirty exchange was coupled with the caption, “Help me wish my Ex a very Happy Birthday.” Jackson added a string of emojis, including a winking face, a credit card, and money with wings.

A fan eager for an explicit confirmation about the rekindled romance gushed, “LOVE THIS FOR YOU SIS RUN IT BACK!!! HE KNOW WHERE HOME IS.” Mayweather’s daughter, YaYa, seems onboard with their reunion, judging by her comments.

She wrote, “No f—king way… I love it” and “So does this mean you’re going to be my date to the fight lol?” Jackson responded with emojis implying she is keeping her lips sealed.

The undefeated athlete announced the end of his nine-year retirement this month. “I still have what it takes to set more records in the sport of boxing,” he said in a statement announcing his deal with CSI Sports/Fight Sports.

A rematch with Manny Pacquiao is set for Sept. 19 on Netflix. At least one person commented, “Embarrassing. That man is doing well and seems happy. Go away, lady!” The two were previously spotted cozying up on a yacht last year.

Jackson was a steady fixture in Mayweather’s life during his prime. They dated from 2006 to 2013. Their explosive breakup played out in the media with accusations of stolen money, exposed abortions, and allegations of physical abuse. According to social media users, those memories should have been a deterrent to revisiting the past.

“Shantel girl not after that man violated HIPPA laws to embarrass you , called you all kinds of thief, you suing him and the list goes on. She must be broke broke broke,” reads a reaction. Access to Money Mayweather’s lavish lifestyle and renewed popularity are just two motivating facts people picked up on.

Shantel Jackson say she broke up with Nelly, believing space would strengthen their bond. Instead, he reunited with Ashanti, now married with a child. ‘It didn’t go as planned.’ pic.twitter.com/HSSIUt3LWa — Wild Videos (@FightStorage) February 16, 2026

Others were convinced that Jackson hopes to experience the happy ending that her ex Nelly found with Ashanti. They expressed things like, “She wanted Nelly fr just bored,” and, “Listen, spinning the block worked for your other Ex … I see what you’re doing!!!” The model and rapper dated for eight years from 2014 to 2021.

She claimed their split was a tactic to determine whether or not space would bring them back together; it backfired. Instead, Nelly relaunched his relationship with the “Baby” singer. They married in 2023 and welcomed a son, Kareem “KK” Kenkaide Haynes, in July 2024.