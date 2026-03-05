‘I Got Somebody for Your Mama!’: Michigan Teacher Joins Unemployment Line After Viral Video Catches Her Cussing Out High Schooler in Explosive Rant

A Michigan teacher was fired after she was caught on video going on an expletive-ridden rant during an argument with a student in her class.

The three-minute viral clip shows a teacher at Pontiac High School in Oakland County, Michigan, cursing at a male student during a fiery verbal exchange in an English language arts class.

A teacher was fired after she was caught on video going on a profanity-laced rant during a fiery verbal clash with a student at Pontiac High School in Oakland County, Michigan. (Photos: X/@unlimited_ls)

“Don’t nobody wanna come up in here and deal with your b— a—,” the 53-year-old teacher yells at the student, drawing audible reactions from the rest of the class.

The student then tells the teacher he’s going to call his mother to the school “to beat the f— out” of her, which triggers the teacher’s ire even further.

“I got somebody for your mama,” the teacher shouts.

The teacher makes a call and informs the person she dialed, perhaps a school administrator, that a student threatened to send his mother to assault her.

The Pontiac School District issued a statement confirming that the teacher has been dismissed. District officials did not identify her.

“The Pontiac School District is aware of a video circulating that shows a teacher using inappropriate language toward students. This behavior does not reflect our values or the standards we expect from our staff. The matter was addressed promptly, and the employee involved no longer works for the district. “The wellbeing of our students remains our highest priority. We appreciate our families’ continued support as we work to ensure instructional continuity and maintain a safe, respectful learning environment. As this is a personnel matter, we cannot provide additional comment.”

The mother of a student who recorded the confrontation said that the now-fired educator was taking over the class for another teacher who was out on administrative leave.

“Seeing that video, I’m telling you, my whole mind was blown,” Kayla Burns told CBS Detroit. “How are you going to expect children to conduct themselves in a mature or adult manner, like they expect them to, when adults cannot? Not only an apology, I want change, transparency, and better with communication.”