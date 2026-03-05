‘Back Up! You Wanna Bring It?’: White Woman Arrested After Video Shows Attacking 13-Year-Old Black Girl in Park Over Argument with Son

A fight erupted in a park adjacent to a school in Frisco, Texas, but the two people involved might shock you.

A middle-aged white mother was caught on camera pushing and grabbing a 13-year-old Black girl, and the woman is now reportedly facing assault charges, according to the child’s mother, Krystal Randolph.

A video still shows a woman attacking a child. (Photo: Facebook/Krystal Randolph)

Minutes before the altercation, the woman’s 8-year-old white son allegedly threatened to harm the Black girl and her friends, and the group sternly told the child to leave them alone. Soon, his mother jumped into the middle of her son’s situation, and things took a disturbing turn.

The fight happened in front of a throng of teenagers and at least one other adult after the girl told the boy’s mother that he was cussing and threatening to shoot her. She told the white woman to “Watch your child.”

“Honey, excuse me, he is in third grade,” was the woman’s dismissive response. Another adult female stepped into the frame and snapped at the girl to “shut your f*cking mouth.”

The recording shows the mother aggressively pushing against the girl while challenging her to a fight, saying, “Girlfriend, back up. You wanna bring it?” She then appeared to grab the girl and continue grappling with her.

Clearly shaken, the young teen repeatedly told the woman to “get the f*ck off me,” and when the fight was over, she made a heartbreaking phone call to her mother. “Hi mama, there is a woman over here who just put her hands on me…”

Perhaps not realizing the cameras had been rolling the whole time, the agitated white woman immediately denied starting the fight, loudly proclaiming, “No, no, no! Every person knows you touched me first. No, sweetie, no.”

“Today my child was assaulted by a 45-year-old white woman after her son threatened to shoot my child in the face,” . “Instead of correcting her lil demon seed, she comes and targets my child out of all the kids there.”

“[The mother] was gone before I could make it to the school,” she noted on Facebook, saying her daughter was crying when she arrived. “But imma make her famous THIS DAY.”

Randolph said she planned to press charges “to the fullest extent of the law.” She claims an officer told her the charges might be “enhanced” by the judge at the woman’s arraignment, “since it’s a school and a minor.”

According to Randolph, the woman hasn’t been arrested yet — and she wants to know why. She’s hoping that by spreading the word, it will “speed up the process.”