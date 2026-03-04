‘You Waking Up Now’: Viral Mr. Tendernism Has the Last Laugh as White Restaurant Owner Scrambles to Save Face and Keith Lee Steps Up Again

A messy feud over chicken tenders and credit is only getting louder. Walter Johnson, also known as the viral sensation, “Mr. Tendernism” has the last laugh and the final word to build his own empire after years of allegedly being exploited by a white restaurant owner at the center of the dispute.

The CEO of Destination Smokehouse, a restaurant located in Murrieta, California, is going down after his attempt at damage control didn’t land the way he hoped.

Instead, the matter took another victorious turn when food reviewer Keith Lee exposed the truth about what happened during the viral moment when he visited Mr. Tenderism last month.

Walter “Mr. Tendernism” (left) Johnson plans to launch his own food truck and food tour after the partnership with Destination Smokehouse CEO (middle) crumbles following a viral Keith Lee (R) moment. (Photos: officialmrtendernism/Instagram; destinationsmokehouse/keith_lee125/IG)

The Southern California-based barbecue pit master blossomed into an overnight social media sensation when videos of his dramatic reactions to perfectly grilled meat falling off the bone went viral, garnering millions of views. Johnson began working with owner Nick Yepremian in 2020; it was his suggestion that the then-coffee bar incorporate barbecue into its menu.

The two have since parted ways, leaving Johnson to launch a GoFundMe campaign on Feb. 19. After reaching $25,000, the goal was increased to $50,000, which was nearly met within 24 hours. The goal is now $75,000.

“Why this look like a finesse?” asked one of his Instagram followers. A second follower wrote, “I’m not saying this is a scam but things ain’t adding up.”

Johnson explained the funds will help him “kick up for me to move around and do things. Yes, it is mine,” in a video adding, “In a few minutes, Imma have grills, Imma have smoked herbs, and Imma be smoking everywhere I go… smoking meat, tenderizing meat.” He also vowed that his supporters would benefit from the investment, telling them, “Y’all gon’ get some too. Know why? Imma share it.”

“I hope they do right by him this time. Someone trustworthy with his best interest at heart. Taking advantage of our elderly is a crime,” reads one response. A second person stated, “Naw we want business next door to destination smokehouse this shxxt ain’t right.”

The GoFundMe, which is overseen by manager Joseph White, claims Johnson was “ultimately fired from the restaurant he helped make famous.” Mr. Tendernism confirmed his departure in a separate video post, without revealing what severed his business relationship with Yepremian and Destination Smokehouse.

In reaction to the revelation, someone commented, “You didn’t listen when we tried to tell you about the white man. You waking up now.”

Johnson’s entrepreneurial venture comes two months after TikTok influencer Keith Lee visited Destination Smokehouse, hoping to meet the old man, gift him a $4,000 tip, and review the food. In the end, Lee and his family only made good on rating the food because the security flanking the grilling enthusiast said he was no longer meeting patrons for the day.

However, the owner Nick is now claiming that the story is completely false, while clearing up details about who owns the “tendernism” trademark, while dropping a shady line about Johnson.

“Walter was never asked to leave. The application to register the trademark for tendernism was not filed without his knowledge. Walter was an early source of inspiration for me, and I’ve always been grateful for that,” Johnson said in an Instagram video.

He then said he’s finally proud of Johnson for “building something on his own,” as if he created the viral sensation behind the restaurant.

Johnson has since partnered with Atlanta Attorney Anthony Harris, who helped him allegedly obtain the full trademark on his own.

“Long time coming, but the time is here,” Johnson said in a video, later adding, “I’m finna tenderize the whole United States.”

Keith Lee recently explained what really took place when he showed up at Destination Smokehouse weeks ago. He said he ended up gifting the money to people he met while standing in front of the restaurant, including a woman riding a bike with her niece in a stroller, a bakery owner, and another woman who recently lost her dad.

The viral food critic also shut down the owner, Nick Yepremian, for claiming he was giving Johnson money out of charity rather than blessing the entire staff with the money

“It wasn’t from a place of [where] I felt like UNC was struggling or needed it. It was a way to say thank you for what you do for our community,” Lee explained on BigBoyTV on March 2.

The owner of Destination Smokehouse has spoken out after losing customers, clarifying that Walter Johnson (“Mr. Tendernism”) was not fired, knew about the trademark filing for his name, and is now wished the best in his future endeavors. 👀🥩💨



pic.twitter.com/SzjjPOH44K — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) March 4, 2026

He noted that he had personally spoken to Unc Johnson about how things were “misconstrued,” and they plan to work together in the future.

“He shows an example that when people do you wrong , you don’t have to do them back you move on and let God do his thing,” said one supporter who looks forward to Johnson’s next chapter and food venture. Another joked, “Keith freed Unk from the shackles.”

