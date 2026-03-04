‘He Went to Sleep!’: Stubborn Bar Patron Taunts Black Man in Viral Video, Then Immediately Learns the Definition of a Knock-out Punch

A viral confrontation between two older men — a Black man seated at a bar and a white man who refused to leave him alone — has people amazed at the audacity.

Multiple warnings, including a countdown before a knock-out punch, were not enough to deter an agitated customer from “acting tough” when he saw a Black man enjoying his drink at a restaurant’s bar. In the clip, recently shared on Instagram, the Black bar-goer appeared to be minding his business and keeping to his own space as the unidentified man hovered over him, angry and arms spread wide as though welcoming a fight.

Video stills show a confrontation between two men in a bar. (Photos: Instagram/therealforeigndime)

“I’ll give you to the count of three,” warned the Black man after being challenged. The white man instantly snapped back, with “1-2-3, 4-5-6…what are you going to do?”

He didn’t have to wait long for an answer. Without getting up from his seat, the Black bar-goer pulled off a difficult move, swinging a left hook over his right shoulder to hit the man square in the face. The single punch sent the alleged harasser backward, and he dropped like a stone to the restaurant’s floor. But his fall was softened by the Black man, who grabbed his head as he went down.

“I told you to get off me,” the exasperated bar-goer can be heard saying. “Did you not hear me say get the f*ck off me?”

“He went to sleep!” one observer said, laughing.

The man on the floor, who had been so brazen just seconds before, appeared dazed and confused as he uttered a single word: “OK.”

Bystanders could be heard laughing on the video, and online commenters also found humor in the absurd situation. “When people beg you to leave them alone, just do it 😂” urged an Instagram user.

“He actually helped him by not letting him hit the floor hard,” said one, followed by “I love how he explained everything and the guy [was] just laying there confused.”

Others called the punch justified, saying that “Harassing a black man during Black History Month warrants a knock-out.”

Meanwhile, others expressed sympathy for the men’s ages, saying they will both be sore in the morning, as the Black man appeared to hit his knee in the scuffle.

It’s unclear what led up to the confrontation, as it was not filmed. However, the caption on the Instagram Reel alleges that the white man was a “Trump supporter” who “gets laid out after trying to act tough.”