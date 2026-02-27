‘Won’t Be Around Long’: Trump Hints His Own Cabinet Wants Him Gone — Then Starts Talking Like Time Is Running Out

President Donald Trump is starting to sound like a man who believes the knives are out, and not just from the outside.

In back-to-back White House appearances this week, the president floated the idea that members of his own inner circle are quietly eyeing his job, then suggested only half-jokingly that his time may be running out because people are “gunning” for him.

President Donald Trump participates in a call with U.S. service members from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on Thanksgiving Day on November 27, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)

The unsettling remarks came as Trump appeared visibly rattled by the latest security scare at his Mar-a-Lago estate, where Secret Service agents shot and killed a 21-year-old man from North Carolina who attempted to breach the property’s secure perimeter on Sunday, Feb. 22. Trump was not at the Florida estate at the time, but the incident seemed to sharpen an already suspicious worldview.

A day earlier, while hosting the annual governors’ dinner at the White House, Trump offered what he framed as a joke, but landed more like a confession of anxiety. Recounting a conversation with first lady Melania Trump about the evening’s guest list, the president veered into an odd riff about ambition inside his own administration.

According to Trump, many of the people in the room, governors and even Cabinet secretaries, wake up each morning believing they should be president instead of him.

“Every time they look in the mirror,” Trump said, “they say, ‘I should be president, not him.’”

He insisted the group was “very friendly,” but the implication lingered: Trump wasn’t talking about Democrats, the media, or shadowy outsiders. He was talking about his own team.

Then, the next day, Trump escalated the tone even further.

Speaking at a White House remembrance ceremony for Americans killed in violent crimes committed by undocumented immigrants, the president abruptly turned inward, hinting at his own mortality.

“I don’t know how long I’ll be around,” Trump said. “I got a lot of people gunning for me, don’t I?”

The comment landed with a thud and instantly ignited reactions across the internet.

Supporters rushed to reassure him. “I love my president!” one YouTube commenter wrote. Another blamed Democrats for “what they have done to the country” and urged Trump to “stay the course.”

Critics, meanwhile, were far less charitable. Social media quickly filled with dark speculation, gallows humor, and outright hostility about Trump’s comments and what they revealed about his state of mind.



Wow. President Trump says he doesn't know how long he will be around after there was another assassination attempt at Mar-a-Lago:



“I don’t know how long I’ll be around. I got a lot of people gunning for me, don’t I?”



U.S. Blues commented on X, “I pray that he gets exactly what he deserves.” This X user remarked, “He won’t be around long because he’s old, fat, and extremely unhealthy. Not because Trump supporters are found within a mile of him with a gun.”

Investigators have not publicly identified a motive in the Mar-a-Lago incident, but it is only the latest in a string of alarming security threats surrounding the president.

Last summer, a 20-year-old man opened fire at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, grazing Trump’s ear and killing an attendee before being shot dead by Secret Service agents. Two months later, another armed man was discovered hiding in the bushes at a Trump golf course in Florida, just one hole ahead of the president. That suspect was sentenced to life in prison earlier this month.

Taken together, the pattern is hard to ignore. As real-world threats mount, Trump appears increasingly fixated on betrayal, replacement, and the idea that danger is closing in—from all sides.

Even, perhaps, from within.