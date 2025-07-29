‘She’s Young Enough to Be His Grand Daughter’: Dennis Quaid’s Boast About Fourth Wife Backfires When Fans Discover Their 39-Year Age Gap

Hollywood star Dennis Quaid can’t stop gushing over his fourth wife, Laura Savoie, but his recent comments have people talking for all the wrong reasons.

The 71-year-old and Savoie, who is 39 years younger than him, met at a business event in 2019 and got married just one year later. He told Fox News Digital this week that his “life is paradise” with her since.

When fans heard about Quaid’s over-the-top praise for his wife, many couldn’t help but point out the huge age gap between the Hollywood star and the 32-year-old woman he married during the pandemic.

Actor Dennis Quaid’s relationship with much younger fourth wife. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Quaid says he’s never been closer to anyone in his life, calling their relationship something special. But when people see them together, the first thing they notice is how different they look in age, and social media users haven’t been shy about sharing their thoughts.

“Silly old fool! Go get him girl! Take the lot!” wrote one Daily Mail reader when the couple first went public.

Another comment among the tabloid’s usual selection of disparaging remarks read, “They look like daddy/daughter. But whatever flips your skirt.” Some got more serious about it, with one user writing, “When you’re dancing with mortality, attention from any younger woman will seem like paradise.”

The most bitter comment came from someone who said, “How annoying it must be to have to constantly explain that she isn’t his lovely granddaughter and he isn’t her beloved grandpa.”

Quaid doesn’t seem bothered by what people say about their relationship. Back in 2019, he told The Guardian that all the talk about their age gap was “really a laugh.”

He said he wasn’t looking for someone much younger when he met Savoie, and that their relationship just happened naturally. The Texas-born actor has learned not to let other people’s opinions control his happiness, especially since he says this is the best relationship he’s ever had.

Savoie isn’t just a pretty face either.

According to People, she has master’s degrees from the University of Texas McCombs School of Business and the University of Notre Dame. She worked as a certified public accountant at Ernst & Young in Los Angeles, where she handled clients in real estate, drugs, retail, and entertainment. She also has a real estate license and is a certified yoga instructor, showing she’s built a solid career for herself.

The couple has mixed their personal and work lives together. In 2021, they started a production company called Bonniedale Films, with Savoie as a founding partner. Their first movie will be “American Pride,” about country music star Charley Pride. The company is based in Nashville, where they live together.

Their love story moved fast. After meeting in 2019, Quaid proposed during a trip to Hawaii when Savoie thought she was just taking a selfie. They had planned a big wedding in Hawaii with a party in Nashville, but COVID changed those plans. Instead, they had a small ceremony at a resort in Santa Barbara in June 2020, with just their pastor watching. Savoie wore a white gown and Quaid wore a light gray suit.

Religion is important to both of them. They say their shared faith is what makes their relationship strong, especially during tough times like the pandemic lockdowns. Quaid says having God in their relationship makes this marriage different from his other three marriages to P.J. Soles, Meg Ryan, and Kimberly Buffington. He has a son Jack with Ryan and twins Thomas and Zoe with Buffington. His monthly child support payments to Buffington just ended when the twins turned 18 in November.

Quaid and Savoie say they don’t even think about their age difference in daily life. During an interview on the Today show, Quaid said they “just don’t even notice it” and that he’s never gotten along better with anyone. They both love to travel, especially to Hawaii, and they like watching true crime shows together, often falling asleep to “Dateline” episodes.

Not everyone is convinced their relationship makes sense.

Another Daily Mail relationship critic put it bluntly: “She’s young enough to be his grand daughter. He couldn’t find at least a 50 year old hottie.”

But Quaid doesn’t care what people think. He says he finally feels like he has “a real partner in life” and believes this fourth marriage will be his last. For him, finding love at 71 with someone who makes every day feel like paradise is worth all the criticism from strangers on the internet.