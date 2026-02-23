‘What You Gonna Do?’: Two Black Men Laugh Off Racist White Man’s Desperate Attempts to Land an Insult, Get Last Laugh When Video Goes Viral

Two young Black men are being applauded online this week for remaining calm after encountering an aggressive, racist heckler on the street.

A now viral video shared to media platforms, including X, shows a white man spewing hateful slurs while filming himself, presumably during a live stream. Slinging some Jim Crow-era epithets, like “coon” and “monkey,” the man loudly rambled into his phone, catching the attention of the young men walking past.

A viral video shows a Black man laughing off a racist attack by a white man. (Photo: X/

@Suzierizzo1)

“Dumb coon thinks I’m starting sh-t. I’m not. I don’t give a f*ck. I can say what I want. I don’t like them,” the unidentified white man said into his phone camera. At that point, one of the Black men interjected, and though his remarks can’t fully be heard in the Feb. 21 video, they prompted even more unhinged anger from the heckler.

When the young Black man asked, “What you gonna do?” however, the racist appeared to back down, saying, “Not a damn thing, mother*cker.”

Instead, he resorted to the kind of immature tactics that would come straight out of the schoolyard bully playbook: he mocked the young men in a fake “Black” accent as they walked away.

This racist saw two black men walking on the sidewalk and started saying how he was a proud racist and calling them the N word,the C word and Monkeys! He also tried to make fun of the way they speak! These men kept their cool and I don’t know how they did it! Let’s find him! 🤬 pic.twitter.com/On8Ax9FNOM — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) February 22, 2026

“Look at this, oh, what you gonna do? What are you gonna do, mother?” he said in an embarrassingly desperate attempt to land an insult. “Oh, look at this here. I’m a monkey from the streets, n…. I’m a monkey. It’s what you is.” The two men just laughed in his face.

The entire video was over in about a minute, but that’s hardly the end of the heckler’s problems. Commenters on X are working to identify the man, screen-grabbing close-ups of his face, and sharing the video at least 700 times.

Commenters also couldn’t help but notice the heckler was “out of breath just by taking a few steps,” and likely no match for the young men he was antagonizing.

“He went out rage-baiting where he knew he wouldn’t get any real static and got boisterous for clicks. Ultimately, not getting his desired reaction and being laughed at the whole way. Bravo!” wrote one person on X. “Ridicule the desperate pleas for attention.”

“I’m hollering, he got nothing,” said another. “Shout out to these two Black kings for keeping their composure.”