‘This Girl … She’s Lying’: Naomi Campbell’s Epstein Comments Explode as Former Model’s Interview That Has Some Saying ‘Blame the Black Model’

Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell and her old ties have some questioning whether she’s been running from wild allegations she thought were buried.

As the first Black model to grace the covers of French Vogue, Time magazine, and Russian Vogue, the British Jamaican was a staple at almost every big fashion show in the ’80s and ’90s. Now, some of those wild nights, or at least her past with some men, are coming back to haunt her.

Newly released documents and Barbara Adler’s explosive interview have reignited scrutiny over Naomi Campbell’s past association with Jeffrey Epstein, sharply dividing public opinion. (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Recently released Justice Department documents appear to trace the arc of Campbell’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein over nearly two decades.

According to People, the files, largely call sheets, schedules and emails maintained by his assistants, show he and Campbell spoke on the phone, met in person, and extended invitations to other high-profile gatherings.

Her name appears throughout the communications, including invitations to her 2004 birthday celebration in St. Tropez, a Dolce & Gabbana anniversary event in Paris, and a Moscow charity function tied to NEON, an organization supporting children’s health and education programs, the latter two were sent in 2010 after Epstein was released from jail after pleading guilty to an act with a minor.

As the documents circulated online, a Nov. 2025 interview with former model Barbara Adeler on the “Juicy Crimes with Heather McDonald” podcast resurfaced.

Adler made a series of explosive claims. When asked whether she had ever helped a friend escape a troubling situation, Adler responded, “So, one of my best friends — she’s not here today — was human trafficked by Naomi Campbell.”

“I’ve spoken with her. I’ve been around her,” the former Women Modeling Agency model shared before making a foul-mouthed claim about Campbell being the “godfather” of Diddy’s children insteaf their “godmother.”

November 2002



Trump, Maxwell, Melania Knauss and model Naomi Campbell are photographed at the opening of Dolce & Gabbana in New York. pic.twitter.com/ePtMAuxi7s — JMag (@jordiep6780) August 13, 2025

“I believe her,” one person wrote after watching the clip of Adler on It’s Onsite’s Instagram page.

Another questioned the framing, posting, “Why not mention the white male CEO of the jean company but mention Naomi? just observing no judgment passed.”

Campbell supporters were skeptical from the start. One said, “I stopped listening when she said she don’t think Naomi is a woman.” Another declared, “Naomi, come get this girl !! She’s lying on you !!!”

Other reactions to Adler were more critical. “So protect the names of the [men] and the careless friend. But blame the Black model for the situations your friend was in multiple times,” one person sarcastically.

Adler went on to describe her friend as a visual artist whose father was prominent in the music industry and she was always around famous people.

“Eventually, I had to start rescuing her from parties. A few times, I had to rescue her from Naomi Campbell’s apartment.” Adler said. “Naomi would bring her back, and they would do detoxing therapies just to relax and sleep over.”

“It was like a pharmacy,” Alder said, describing her friend who allegedly carried a purse full of substances. But the most graphic portion of Adler’s account described exploitation in Europe, where the friend dealt with “older men.”

She recalled having to “go pick her up in Paris and bring her back to New York to get her out.” Alder then fired off a few shocking allegations about Campbell.

“Naomi knows a lot of these millionaire and billionaire guys. So, she connects you to them. She will connect you like ‘Oh, darling, you know, so and so has the hotel, the Fountain Blue in Miami. I’ll easily connect you,” she explained.

“So, they connect you and then that’s it. That’s how it starts,” Alder stated before alleging that Campbell gets paid for her services. “When you bring models or people that can easily be manipulated, you get funded.”

Adler never stated how much she believes Campbell makes, but the sarcasm in one line told it all: “How does she own an island being a supermodel?”

Adler’s interview circulated just days after Campbell’s most recent statements amid renewed scrutiny, followed by additional document releases.

“I said it in 2019, and I’ll say it again now: don’t come at me when there is no wrongdoing on my part. I stand in complete solidarity with the courageous survivors,” she wrote on Instagram Story earlier this week.

This is what Naomi Campbell said about #Epstein



This interview was recorded 4 years ago after an article blasted Ms Campbell for receiving a Humanitarian Award.



Naomi appears on #EpsteinClientList docs about an incident that occurred around a birthday party she had in France. pic.twitter.com/nYvfr4vooB — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) January 4, 2024

She previously addressed backlash tied to her association with Epstein back in 2019.



“What he has done is indefensible, and when I heard it sickened me to my stomach just like everybody else,” she said at the time, according to the New York Post.

Campbell emphasized, “I stand with the victims. They are scarred for life,” pushing back on what she described as guilt by association. She admitted she “rubbed shoulders with hundreds of thousands of people” and should not be judged solely for appearing in photographs.

Her attorney, Martin Singer, echoed that position in a statement, saying that prior to Epstein’s 2019 arrest, Campbell knew nothing about his criminal conduct. He added that if she had encountered anyone she believed was being harmed, she would have taken immediate action.

For now, the emails, the interview, and the online commentary have merged into one loud conversation — one that has viewers parsing documents, replaying clips, and picking sides in real time about who was the real guilty party.