‘What’s Wrong With This Nut?’: Donald Trump Tests MAGA Loyalty With a Cringe Ultimatum Critics Call a Shakedown

Donald Trump, 79, is desperately pleading for both love and cash, and he’s putting his diehard supporters to the test as Valentine’s Day approaches.

His message seemed forceful, suggesting a man who can’t afford indifference right now and is reaching for reassurance wherever he can find it, even if that means turning devotion into a kind of currency and asking followers to show their commitment in ways that feel increasingly personal.

According to the Daily Beast, the President of the United States sent a campaign email to some of his most loyal donors on Feb. 4, asking the MAGA faithful to confirm their affection for the billionaire by sending him money.

The emails feature a photo of Trump surrounded by a heart-shaped backdrop.

One email stated, “Message from the 47th POTUS. Will I hear from you before Valentine’s Day?” and featured a link for an online poll since he’s so obsessed with numbers and being on top.

It continued, “I hope you still love me, Chris. I didn’t think you’d leave me hanging this close to Valentine’s Day. My State of the Union address is coming up, and you still haven’t answered this.”

Trump’s Valentine-themed correspondence also reminded recipients that there were only 12 hours left to take the poll. Once the reader clicked the poll link, they were directed to a fundraising platform set up to further enrich the president’s coffers.

That blatant request for emotional and financial support comes at a time when the Republican firebrand faces heat over unpopular ICE raids, the Jeffrey Epstein Files, and the affordability crisis that have all dominated headlines in recent weeks.

As Trump appeals to his base to show their love to him by dipping into their bank accounts, his detractors on the internet use his latest ego-centric plea to express their disgust for the real estate mogul.

“GROSS. What’s wrong with [this] nut?” a Facebook user asked about the president.

Trump keeps on grifting, and the MAGA morons keep giving him their money. pic.twitter.com/3CQs8w3tnl — Alexandria Swann 🌊🌊🌊 (@Alexandriaswann) February 4, 2026

Commentators described the mail and wording as “creepy” and “cringy,” including one person who slammed Trump for supposedly exploiting a day to celebrate love by posting, “Oh god, he is awful!”

One poster added, “Dude is supposed to be a billionaire but still wants my 5 bucks. What his supporters are fools.” Knowing Trump is extremely wealthy, another X user demanded, “Ask him what he needs it for!”

The heat directed at Trump for testing MAGA’s loyalty on the love holiday continued on X as one critic posted, “Milking his suckers once again. So gross.”

However, social media laid into Trump’s pattern and history of deceiving others for his own gain, whether personal or financial. “Trump keeps on grifting, and the MAGA morons keep giving him their money,” an X user posted.

Another said, “Soon Trump will be asking for donations so he can try and bribe his way into heaven and MAGA will gladly sell their truck-boat-trucks to give it to him.”

Trump has made it clear he is looking for adoration and donations from his fans for Valentine’s Day, likely because he may be spending the holiday alone.

As previously reported, first lady Melania, 55, has taken up residence full-time at the family’s Mar-a-Lago private estate in Palm Beach, Florida, while Trump stays more than a hundred miles away, predominantly at the White House. The public has long suspected that she was tired of her first-lady duties and of being in office for a second time, given her limited appearances alongside her husband.

The former host of “The Apprentice” and Melania got married on January 22, 2005. The couple shares one son, 19-year-old Barron Trump. The trio portrayed a united front repeatedly at Christmas and New Year’s Eve events in Washington and Palm Beach to close out 2025. Still, Melania’s stone-faced reaction while standing next to Trump could never be missed in any photo.

The Trumps celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary last month, allegedly with a private dinner at home following his return from a trip.

Over the past several weeks, Trump has accompanied his spouse to the premiere screenings of the “Melania” documentary held at the White House screening and the Kennedy Center, which chronicled the former model in the 20 days leading up to the 2025 presidential inauguration. But he hasn’t been the most supportive husband, as video footage shows him dragging her away from the press, getting upset when asked to step out of Melania’s solo moment, and impatiently waiting like a child while waiting for her to get done.

With Valentine’s Day as the next major holiday on the horizon, Trump wants to make sure he gets showered with love from someone, including his MAGA crew, while his behind-the-scenes home life may not be as rosy as it appears in public.