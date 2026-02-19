‘He Needs to Be Removed’: Trump Is Going to Explode When He Finds Out What Karoline Leavitt Just Said About His Penn Station Obsession — and How Bad This Will Look

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt may not have realized it in the moment, but a single sentence at the podium could end up triggering the kind of behind-the-scenes fury President Donald Trump is known for.

Because while Trump has been publicly insisting that the idea to rename Penn Station after him came from others, Leavitt appeared to confirm something very different — and it didn’t take long for critics to connect the dots.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt listens as President Donald Trump announces the creation of the U.S. strategic critical minerals reserve during an event in the Oval Office of the White House on February 02, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

During the White House press briefing on Tuesday, Feb. 10, a reporter pressed Leavitt on why Trump wanted to change the names of Penn Station in New York and Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

“Why not?” Leavitt flippantly responded, before adding a detail that immediately complicated Trump’s version of events.

‘What’s Wrong with This Dude?’: Trump Shifts From President to ‘Predator’ in One Photo, Drops It Like It’s Nothing — and the Text Has Everyone Asking Who Approved This

“It is something the President floated in his conversation with Chuck Schumer,” she said.

Except that’s not what Trump told reporters just days earlier aboard Air Force One.

“He suggested that to me,” Trump claimed on Friday, Feb. 6, as he traveled to Mar-a-Lago for the weekend.

“Chuck Schumer suggested that to me about changing the name of Penn Station to Trump Station,” he said, according to The Independent.

“Dulles Airport is really separate. Dulles Airport is really not too involved with Congress. That’s a separate kind of a deal, as you know,” he added.

Social media spiraled into a frenzy of castigations.

“Funny, according to Trump, it was floated by Schumer. They don’t even lie well,” a Threads user laughed about the two different versions of events.

“Right, Im already livid about the Kennedy Center and his White House renovations,” Claire Marie stated on Threads.

Kfann 266 bluntly chimed in, “A dying man trying to slap his name on other people’s accomplishments.”

Now the discrepancy is even harder to ignore.

On Monday, Trump took to Truth Social to again distance himself from reports that he sought to tie federal funding for the $16 billion Gateway Tunnel Project to renaming Penn Station and Dulles International Airport in his honor.

Reporter: There are reports that you told Schumer that in order to restore Gateway funding, you would want Dulles Airport and Penn station named after you?



Trump: Schumer suggested it pic.twitter.com/niMglXzb2h — Acyn (@Acyn) February 7, 2026

“Please let this statement represent the fact that, under no circumstances, will the Federal Government be responsible for ANY COST OVERRUNS — NOT ONE DOLLAR!” Trump wrote, warning the project could become “financially catastrophic” without “proper planning.”

He also insisted that the idea of renaming Penn Station “was brought up by certain politicians and construction union heads, not me.”

The renewed denial came after NBC News and other outlets reported that the administration had asked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to support renaming the landmarks in exchange for releasing $205 million in frozen federal funds tied to the tunnel project — funds that had already been appropriated by Congress.

A federal judge recently blocked the administration from withholding money for the project, adding another layer of scrutiny to the standoff.

Schumer flatly rejected Trump’s claim.

“Absolute lie. He knows it. Everyone knows it,” Schumer posted on X shortly after Trump first made the suggestion that Schumer floated the idea.

“Only one man can restart the project and he can restart it with the snap of his fingers,” he added.

Social media wasted no time seizing on the moment.

“He just wants his name on every building possible,” one Yahoo reader wrote. “Because he thinks that will make him this immortal figure. … All those buildings with his name on them, they’ll be torn down. Penn station will revert back, so will Kennedy center. His name will not live on.”

New Jersey Sen. Andy Kim reposted Trump’s Truth Social statement and added, “A completely unhinged tantrum from someone who didn’t get their way. I don’t know one person in NJ, Republican or Democrat, who doesn’t see the power and value of the Gateway Tunnel Project.”

“He needs to be removed. He is not fit for office,” one commenter replied bluntly.

Critics contend that tying public infrastructure dollars to personal branding efforts — even implicitly — creates the appearance of a pay-to-play dynamic that erodes public trust.

Trump and his allies have never fully explained why the Gateway funding was frozen in the first place, though Democrats have accused the administration of using the project as leverage in broader political negotiations.

Whether Trump’s latest denial quiets the controversy remains to be seen. But with Leavitt’s remarks now circulating alongside his own statements, the narrative he tried to frame is facing new scrutiny — and this time, it’s coming from inside his own press room.