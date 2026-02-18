Ivanka’s Sultry Look Explodes Online and Fans Say Trump’s Bizarre Response Is Something No One Father Should Ever Say

Ivanka Trump refuses to address speculative claims about her adolescent years, so internet sleuths are letting archived interviews and footage of her modeling days do the talking.

Donald Trump’s oldest daughter has switched up her look and wardrobe in many drastic ways over the years, and new clues may reveal why.

President Donald Trump’s relationship with his daughter, Ivana Trump, raises concerns among those who have watched her grow up in the public eye. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Online discourse about her father’s having a long history of objectifying and immorally conducting himself around girls and young women ramped up amid the Jeffrey Epstein investigation in 2025.

Since then, Ivanka’s childhood photos showing her sitting on her dad’s lap and exchanging kisses with him have taken up permanent residence in headlines. Even now, at 44 years old, she is mocked for her fashion, albeit wearing her late mother’s cocktail dress or being accused of trying to inappropriately impress her father.

Ivanka signed with Elite Model Management Corp. at age 14 in 1995. Now, renewed footage of her appearance in the 1997 XOXO innerwear fashion show at the Spy nightclub in New York City is fueling more chatter.

In a short clip, a reporter asks Ivanka about “letting it all hang out” for the intimate showcase, prompting the teen to say, “I won’t be letting it all hang out,” with a laugh.

Did you know Trump signed up Ivanka at 14 for Elite Model Management, owned by John Casablancas?



Casablancas faced allegations of sexually abusing a 15-year-old model, impregnating her, and arranging an abortion. He was also criticized for predatory behavior toward young… pic.twitter.com/n48CZXhFyY — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) July 18, 2025

“I’m pretty careful about what I wear and that it covers me well because I’m only 15… They’re not conservative. I wouldn’t use that as the word to describe them, but they’re great, they’re flattering, and they’re pretty,” she continued.

Ivanka also shared that her parents “had the condition that I’d be covered up.” Her ensembles ranged from cheeky pajama shorts paired with a bralette to a leopard print cover-up with an open slit down the chest paired with sheer sequined tights to a matching crushed velvet long-sleeve shirt with capri pants.

When her businessman father was peppered with questions about allowing his 15-year-old daughter to participate in the lingerie show at a nightclub, Trump said, “She’s doing great, I mean, it’s an important show by a lot of standards… she’s become a top model. So, if that’s what she wants to do, that’s great with me.”

However, he scoffed at the assumption that his daughter would be scantily clad when the reporter remarked, “She is very sophisticated for her age, but do you think she’s ready to model lingerie? I know my mom would never let me do that. She’s not doing that.”

Trump explained further, dropping a line that read weird for many online, “She’s doing the easy one; some of the other girls are doing the other, but she’s not doing it. I was very sure of that,” with a smirk. Unlike Trump, critics are not impressed by Ivanka’s invitation into adult modeling.

“Lingerie modeling by a 15 year old in front of MEN is not appropriate,” remarked one person. Another said, “This is very disturbing. No wonder she dresses so very conservative as an adult. I can just throw up.”

In outrage, one social media user blasted, “What father allows this for his 15-year-old daughter???” One jokester added, “A top model? also, what a f—g creep. Nice brows.”

While the clip falsely claims that Ivanka was modeling for Victoria’s Secret, the family does, in fact, have ties to the company. This year, it was revealed that Trump purchased nearly $1 million in company bonds, igniting rumors about his love life.