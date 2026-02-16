‘Never Acceptable’: White Substitute Teacher Fired for Making Racist Remark at Black Eighth Grader That Was Caught on Viral Clip

A substitute teacher was removed from the classroom at an upstate New York middle school after making a brazen, racist statement to a young Black student.

The remark was caught on a now-viral video taken on Feb. 10 at Richard O’Rourke Middle School in Burnt Hills, New York, a suburban community roughly 30 miles north of Albany.

Richard O’Rourke Middle School in Burnt Hills, New York. (Photo: Google Maps)

The clip shows a young, white student recording herself in what appears to be a vlog and then, in the background, her substitute teacher suddenly and loudly says, “Keep your cotton-picking hands to yourself.”

According to WNYT, the sub directed the comment at a Black eighth-grader. It’s unclear what prompted her to make the derogatory remark.

The Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District said it was made aware of the video and the teacher’s remarks the day after the incident. District officials immediately launched an investigation after the vlog was discovered and removed the substitute teacher from the district list.

Richard O’Rourke’s principal also met with every student present in the class during the incident, as well as their parents.

The district did not identify the teacher, but it released a statement to WGRB about the incident: