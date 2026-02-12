‘Holding Her Money Bag… and Her Purse’: Robert Kraft Sparks Controversy After Outing with Wife Who Is Decades Younger as One Detail Forces a Second Look

NFL owner Robert Kraft, 84, has been clinging to family since he was unable to secure his seventh championship ring when the New England Patriots failed to win Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks.

Last weekend, the Patriots suffered a devastating loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Feb. 8 in California, ending the game with 29-13. While most players turned to their teammates or loved ones for comfort after the loss, Robert Kraft got a more tantalizing source of consolation—from his wife, who is significantly younger.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s marriage takes center stage following Super Bowl LX. (Photos by AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Kraft was seen walking with his wife, physician and educator Dana Blumberg, 52, at California’s Levi’s Stadium after the Super Bowl ended on Sunday. Sports Illustrated shared a behind-the-scenes clip of Kraft and Blumberg inside the venue. But fans instantly noticed the obvious.

The owner is seen tightly gripping Blumberg’s hand as they walk, surrounded by men who appear to be part of a security detail. The gray-haired Kraft Group founder had a dejected demeanor as he walked with his head lowered.

Blumberg gave off a less crestfallen attitude, but held onto her husband with her right hand while tightly gripping her bag with her left hand.

“She’s holding her money bag tightly… and her purse, with her other hand,” joked a Threads user about Blumberg strutting arm-in-arm with the extremely wealthy Kraft, who purchased the Patriots franchise for $172 million in 1994.

Despite being a board-certified doctor, Blumberg has been accused of only being with Kraft for his estimated $13.8 billion net worth. One person suspects, “She’s earning her money the hard way!”

Another post that pointed to their 32-year age gap read, “When i saw a photo of them at the game, I thought that was his daughter.”

“Is she his caregiver? He’s so much older,” proclaimed a like-minded commenter on the social media app, while another asked, “Is she there in her role as wife, or eldercare helper (or both)?

One cheeky individual wrote, “I thought it was his nurse.”

Considering Blumberg has been romantically involved with Kraft for nearly a decade, claims of the Columbia University associate professor being an opportunist are likely not new criticism for the eye care specialist at this point.

After reportedly having their first private date in 2017, Kraft and Blumberg made their public debut as a couple two years later. In 2022, they eventually tied the knot at a surprise wedding ceremony held at Manhattan’s Hall des Lumières event space.

The star-studded guest list included Patriots legend Tom Brady, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, and rock star Jon Bon Jovi. Around 250 people showed up to the location, believing it was just a “Kickoff and a Touchdown” party, but later discovered they were actually there to witness Blumberg and Kraft exchange vows.

Previously, Kraft was married to Myra Kraft (née Hiatt) from 1963 until she passed away in 2011 from ovarian cancer at the age of 68. Myra is the mother of the Massachusetts native’s four adult sons – Jonathan Kraft, Daniel Kraft, Josh Kraft, and David Kraft.

The Patriots boss then dated Ricki Noel Lander, an actress who was 38 years his junior, from 2012 to 2018. Lander, 46, gave birth to a child in 2017, but Kraft insisted he was “not the biological father” of his then-girlfriend’s newborn.

Considering his Super Bowl LX night out with his current wife ended with the Patriots not winning a championship, Kraft had good reason to cling to Blumberg during his exit from the stadium. He may have needed comforting, but the visual awkwardness of the moment provided ammunition for prying viewers looking for red flags.