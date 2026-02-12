‘Gonna be Pissed’: Trump Publicly Shamed a Woman’s Face, JD Vance Eagerly Piled On, Then a Brutal Photo Emerged That Blew a Hole Straight Through Their Insult

Social media has a way of clapping back at members of Donald Trump and his team just as sharply as he dishes it out.

The president has long made people visibly uncomfortable by mocking how they look, how they speak, or how they carry themselves — especially when the target is the press. Public berating has become a familiar feature of his appearances.

But after a recent incident, however, the public didn’t just react, it redirected the moment entirely and handed Trump’s inner circle a dose of its own medicine.

A moment meant to put a reporter in her place instead turned JD Vance into the face of the backlash, as social media flipped Trump’s demand for control back onto his own team. (Photos: Caylo Seals/Getty Images, Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

‘It Be Your Own People’: JD Vance Accidentally Posts Embarrassing Pic of Trump Struggling and Fans Say He Did it On Purpose

The shift came after a Feb. 3 Oval Office exchange, in which reporters asked questions and Trump responded from behind the Resolute Desk. Then the focus shifted when CNN’s Kaitlan Collins pressed Trump about the release of files tied to Jeffrey Epstein.

Rather than address the substance of the question, Trump turned his attention to Collins herself, scolding her.

“Look, CNN is thrilled. She never smiles,” he began, referring to CNN’s chief White House correspondent. “Someday I’ll see her smile.”

As she began to ask her question, Trump leaned in, “You are so bad. You know, you are the worst reporter. No wonder. CNN has no ratings because of people like you.”

Collins attempted to redirect the exchange, explaining that she was asking about Epstein’s victims, when he interrupted her again.

“She’s a young woman — I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile,” Trump said. “I’ve known you for 10 years. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face.”

I remember a time when Reporters stood up for each other. SHAME on them all. — ☘️ JohnJoe (@johnjoe) February 3, 2026

“You know why you’re not smiling?” Trump continued, appearing visibly irritated. “Because you know you’re not telling the truth, and you’re a very dishonest organization, and they should be ashamed of you.”

The moment stood out not only for what was said, but for when it happened earlier in the same briefing. Trump had calmly answered two of Collins’ questions about the same document release. It was only after she raised concerns about the victims that the exchange turned personal.

As reporters were being escorted out of the Oval Office, the commentary didn’t stop. Trump was overheard pointing out Collins to a Republican senator and repeating that “she never smiles.”

CNN later issued a statement, standing by its employee, describing her as “an exceptional journalist” who reports “with real depth and tenacity.”

The incident resurfaced the following day — not through Trump, but through Vice President JD Vance.

During a Feb. 4 podcast appearance with Megyn Kelly, Vance defended the president’s behavior and echoed the criticism that Collins should have just smiled.

“Just have some fun,” Vance said. “You can’t always take yourself too seriously… You’re gonna have a heart attack.”

Kelly supported the sentiment, adding that Collins “never smiles” and suggesting that smiling would show viewers she has “a heart.”

That alignment — immediate and uncritical — and the president’s gruffness is probably what set social media off. An X user posted a collage of photos of the VP with different facial expressions, none of which showed him smiling.

Yes but don’t forget the Eyes they seem to carry so much anger, Why? Maybe even hatred & the way he delivers his speeches says it all his body language no smile his eyes become his misdemeanor, no wander he gets the sort reaction from the public, reacting to his own projections. — Adventurer🇦🇺🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇸 (@LaszloPerger) February 11, 2026

The backlash turned quickly, and this time it wasn’t aimed at the reporter.

“Isn’t that what he told Katelyn Collins to smile more around Donald Trump?” one person on X asked.

Another said, “JD Vance always looks like he just took a bite of something terrible but can’t spit it out without offending everyone at the table.”

“He soooo looks like a very pissed off Garbage Pail Kid.”

“He’s gonna be pissed when he realizes he doesn’t smile either.”

X users ripped in VP, calling him everything from a pouting toddler to a “brown haired Chucky doll,” pointing to his “punchable smug face,” with a few claiming, “He looks better on South Park,” as an animated character.

Another mocked, “That’s his ‘resting b—ch face.’”

Someone else added, “This guy has resting ISE (I Smell Excrement) face. Have never seen him smile or joke, he’s too busy trying to convince the world of his superhuman powers.”

The jokes and comparisons continued with references like, “Didn’t we see that same face in Erika Kirk?” Another piled on: “You can’t put lipstick on a pig.”

100% Earned — Robert W. Mann, Jr. (@RWMann) February 10, 2026

The backlash comes amid growing scrutiny of Trump’s inner circle, particularly how his personnel appear to play along during public moments. Recent Oval Office appearances, including the vice president and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have drawn attention not just for what was said, but for the sycophancy toward their boss. People criticize them for moving like children following their parents and co-signing things they probably know are wrong.

The reaction to the Oval Office incident wasn’t really about how anyone looked. It was about behavior — and how quickly the dynamic flipped once the public weighed in.

What started as a demand for a reporter to smile ended with critics making Vance’s steely-stuck expression the takeaway. By rushing to back Trump after his rude exchange, Vance shifted the spotlight onto himself.

In Trump’s orbit, loyalty often speaks louder than restraint, and sometimes it’s far less forgiving than silence.