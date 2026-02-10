‘Racist Old Biddy’: MAGA Senator Wants Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Investigated for Daring to Attend Award Ceremony, Where She Was Nominated 

A pro-Trump Republican senator is demanding an investigation into Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson — not for corruption, undisclosed gifts, or conflicts of interest, but for attending the Grammy Awards, where she was nominated for an honor tied to her memoir.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee sent a letter last week calling on Chief Justice John Roberts to scrutinize Jackson’s appearance at the Feb. 1 ceremony in Los Angeles, arguing that the event was “highly politicized” and that the justice’s presence risked undermining public confidence in the Court’s impartiality.

(L) Ketanji Brown Jackson attends the 2026 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 68th GRAMMY Awards on January 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (R) Subcommittee Chairwoman U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) listens during a subcommittee hearing with the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation in the Russell Senate Office Building on January 28, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Photos: Getty Images)

Blackburn acknowledged that Supreme Court justices often attend public events but claimed the Grammys crossed an ethical line.

What Blackburn’s letter omits is why Jackson was there in the first place.

The justice was nominated in the Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording category for the audiobook version of her memoir, “Lovely One.” During the broadcast, host Trevor Noah briefly acknowledged Jackson’s presence with a light joke about appealing a Grammy loss to the Supreme Court. Jackson did not win the award, and she did not speak or participate in the ceremony beyond attending as a nominee.

Still, Blackburn framed Jackson’s mere presence as problematic, focusing heavily on pro-immigrant and anti–Immigration and Customs Enforcement rhetoric expressed by performers and award recipients that night. In her letter, Blackburn cited chants of “ICE out,” statements declaring “no one is illegal on stolen land,” and explicit denunciations of ICE, arguing that Jackson’s presence in the audience, while those remarks were met with applause, raised ethical concerns.

Instead of taking the time to learn what a woman is, Ketanji Brown Jackson was at the Grammy’s applauding anti-ICE rhetoric.



How can Americans trust her to be impartial on the highest court in the land?pic.twitter.com/F7wn5jxoVb — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) February 3, 2026

Critics swiftly rejected that argument, noting that Supreme Court ethics rules do not bar justices from attending events where political speech occurs, nor do they hold justices accountable for remarks made by others in public settings. Legal observers also pointed out that Blackburn’s logic would effectively require justices to avoid nearly all major cultural events, where political expression is commonplace.

The episode fits into a broader pattern that has followed Jackson since her historic confirmation as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

‘Someone Hide His Phone!’: Trump Tries to Flex on World Leader with Revenge Threat —Then Accidentally Humiliates Himself by Forgetting One Key Detail

During her confirmation hearings, Blackburn drew national attention for pressing Jackson to define what a “woman” is, an exchange widely criticized as a culture-war tactic untethered from Jackson’s judicial qualifications. Critics say the Grammys controversy reflects the same impulse: recasting Jackson’s visibility and cultural presence as suspect.

The ferocity of the attack also stands in stark contrast to the treatment of right-wing justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, who have faced sustained scrutiny over undisclosed luxury travel, wealthy benefactors, and overt partisan signaling. Critics also point out that the Supreme Court only adopted its first-ever ethics code in 2023, following years of criticism over such controversies, a move legal experts told Courthouse News lacks any independent enforcement mechanism, relying largely on voluntary compliance.

Online reaction to Blackburn’s letter was quick and brutal.

One X user wrote, “Wow. He must have been outraged by the ‘gifts’ that billionaires bestowed to Thomas and Alito.” Another asked pointedly, “How about we investigate Clarence Thomas for ??????” A third response captured the cultural undertone many critics see at play: “Oh, a celebrated black woman was there not just for a good time, but to enjoy her nomination, and racist old biddy Blackburn wants to be the turd in the punch bowl of anyone else’s joy. Typical MAGA.”

Jackson has not responded publicly. But critics argue the controversy says less about judicial ethics than about who is permitted visibility, celebration, and cultural power. As the Supreme Court continues to grapple with unresolved ethics scandals, they say, the loudest outrage remains reserved not for documented conflicts, but for a Black woman justice daring to be seen.