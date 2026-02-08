‘Dumb—!’: Florida Police Bust Derails When Backup Cop Shows Up with Gun Drawn and Seconds Later His Patrol Truck Is Rolling Away as Bystanders Howl

Police work can sometimes involve unusual scenarios, and, as one video demonstrates, it can also include rare, hilarious moments.

It may be hard to believe, but a video posted online by the account “foolynexxt” is not a sketch comedy bit but an actual midday bust in South Florida that went off the rails when the backup officer arrived—and his vehicle was escaping.

Deputy becomes the joke of the internet thanks to his runaway patrol car. (Credit: foolynexxt/TikTok)

According to the video, a sheriff’s deputy had detained at least one Black man, who appeared to be lying face down on the sidewalk as another Black male filmed the scene while arguing with police.

In a tense standoff, the arresting officer warned the man with the camera, “Get back now, or you’re going to jail.”

Wisconsin Police Say a Man Shot His Wife in a Motel — His Confession Was Straightforward Until He Explained What She Asked for First

Enter the second cop, who rolled up with lights flashing in his patrol truck but forgot one important detail: Switching the gear into park. Just as he was pulling out his weapon and approaching the scene his car drifted off down the street.

Cue the howls of laughter from bystanders off camera as he clambered after his vehicle, grabbing it by the front bumper and falling once. Meanwhile, the man filming could be heard boldly calling him a “dumb ass.” The officer eventually commandeered his truck.

Many police vehicles are equipped with anti-theft systems that automatically lock the car into park when activated by the driver, allowing officers to exit quickly while leaving the engine idling. Some vehicles also shift into park if the ignition is off or the driver’s side door is left open — but from the video, it looked like the door was shut in this case.

The video first emerged on TikTok in December, and commenters have been finding humor in what would otherwise be an extremely tense moment. The caption read: “I [heart] my hood. Only on the nawf.”

“What is going on, my man 😂” wrote one commenter on TikTok. Others seemed amused that the arresting officer watched the car roll down the street somewhat nonchalantly. “I mean, the other Officer could’ve helped him,” one wrote, to which another replied, “Deputy officers are not that dumb.”