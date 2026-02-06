‘Hurt His Feelings: Cedric the Entertainer Blasts Trump for Talking ‘Tough,’ Then Throwing a Fit — Warns He’s Not Like Kimmel or Trevor Noah

Cedric the Entertainer is the latest comedian to publicly address Donald Trump after the president previously targeted other comedians like Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah.

The “Kings of Comedy” star did not hold back when asked about the current president of the White House, who has been throwing out insults and threats all willy-nilly.

Cedric the Entertainer is not for the games President Donald Trump plays with Trevor Noah and Jimmy Kimmel after threats to end their careers. (Photos by Emma McIntyre/WireImage; “Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube; Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images;

While at Los Angeles International Airport on Feb. 2, paparazzi stopped Cedric, 61, to ask about Trump’s repeated threats to sue his comedic peers.

“That’s part of the course. That’s kind of what he does. I would say, ‘Trevor, this can just last the weekend.’ I mean, Jimmy Kimmel, he got attacked, and he made it back after three days,” Cedric told TMZ.

His remarks follow Trump’s threats to sue host and comedian Trevor Noah for his jokes at the Grammys, Cedric. Not to mention, the president’s encouragement of ABC’s brief suspension of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in 2025 after Kimmel, 58, made a reference to late conservative activist Charlie Kirk in his stand-up monologue.

“He ain’t the first one to tell a green-lit joke that hurt his feelings,” Cedric said about Noah.

So in essence, Trump can't take in what he dishes out to ppl — Z_Energy (@Z_Energy) February 4, 2026

“As a leader, it’s just a very interesting thing that he wants to say anything he can say about people,” he continued about Trump. “He’ll call someone ugly. He’ll say someone’s retarded. He’ll talk about someone’s wife, and he’ll say all these derogatory things about people, and then whenever someone says anything about him in any kind of way that really seems to sensitize his feelings.”

Cedric believes Trump provokes other people into an “unfair fight” because he has billions of dollars and the power of the federal government behind him.

“You’re using all these things to be able to smash somebody and then think you’re the f—— tough guy. That’s not dope. If you’re going to be dope, be dope. But don’t be that guy,” the “Barbershop” actor demanded from the public.

But he still wants no parts of the controversy, telling Trump, “And I ain’t got none of that money so don’t come sue me.”

As a clip of Cedric’s interview spread online, social media users weighed in on him standing up for his fellow comics, like Noah, against the president.

“Well said, Cedric, well said,” one person on X expressed. Similarly, another person on the app tweeted, “Cedric keepin’ it [100].”

The praise continued when a third person wrote, “Cedric’s rebuttal might’ve been the best part of the night.” One comment was directly aimed at Trump, stating, “The party of ‘F your feelings’ is led by the [biggest] snowflake of them all.”

“Cedric basically said: you can roast everyone for decades, but one joke hits you and suddenly it’s a meltdown? If you can dish it out, you’ve gotta be able to take it. Comedy doesn’t come with a ‘fragile ego’ exemption,” a fan declared.

Trump did have some supporters in the replies. For instance, one backer of the president posted, “Sounds like Trump got under someone’s skin. Trump simply voices what most Americans feel about celebrities.”

This round in the battle with Trump over comedy sprung from the native New Yorker taking issue with being ridiculed at the 2026 Grammy Awards on Feb. 1. As the host of the show, Noah, 41, took a swipe at the MAGA chief by poking fun at his past relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

“That is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland. Which makes sense, I mean, because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton,” Noah said after congratulating Billie Eilish for winning Song of the Year.

Trump fired back at Noah for suggesting he hung out on the infamous Caribbean island once owned by the late, convicted trafficker. The so-called Epstein files have been a political disaster for the current administration.

🇺🇸⚡️ — Trevor Noah at the Grammys:

Song of the Year — that is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton. pic.twitter.com/o5btl7tLNw — Mohammad Javid (@PhyuLay60937915) February 2, 2026

“I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

He continued, “Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast. It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty [of money].”

Trump’s typical intimidation tactic of using fear of legal ramifications to squash his detractors did inspire a quick one-liner from Cedric when he told his airport interviewer, “I ain’t got none of that money, so don’t come fool with me.”

Back in November 2020, Cedric was even more explicit about the former “The Apprentice” reality television host when he told TMZ, “F— Trump!” That quote came after Joe Biden defeated the incumbent Trump in that year’s presidential election.

However, that has not always been his sentiment. Four years earlier, Cedric again spoke with TMZ. He claimed people could no longer be “mad” at Trump for winning the 2016 campaign and admitted to being open to sitting down with the then-president-elect.