‘Literally Got Dragged!!’: A 45-Year-Old Man Wearing a MAGA Hat Thought He Could Attack High Schoolers and Get Away with It, But He Ended Up Paying Twice

A high school in Buda, Texas, made headlines on Feb. 3 when peaceful student protestors launched a counterattack on a Trump supporter who became physically violent.

Chad Michael Watts of Kyle, Texas, 45, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault causing bodily injury after infiltrating a school walkout to protest ICE — but only after getting manhandled by a group of teens.

Video stills show students fighting an adult man who came on campus. (Photo: Instagram/reporteaustin)

According to local news reports, Watts and a female student got into an argument on the sidewalk outside of Moe and Gene Johnson High School during a demonstration, which escalated into a chaotic brawl that was captured on video and is now going viral.

‘Hateful’: Arkansas State University Rocked After Resident Assistant Caught on Video Dropping N-Word at Black Student as School Scrambles to Investigate

Many social media commenters cheered on the high schoolers as they defended themselves. As one Threads user put it, “Dude tried to come after some teenage girls and literally got dragged. Good on those kids.”

In footage of the incident, students wearing Minecraft backpacks, Uggs, and sweatshirts that read “Choose Kindness Always” piled on top of Watts, punching and kicking him as he pulled the hair of a teen girl and wrestled with her on the ground. Although a group of high schoolers tried to restrain him, he managed to crawl away from the fight, clutching his red MAGA hat, and eventually made it back to the safety of his pickup truck.

The video showed students chucking water bottles at his truck and screaming “what the f*ck” as he put the vehicle in drive, preparing to flee the scene. He apparently shaved his head and mustache after the altercation, though he didn’t get too far before authorities caught up to him.

Local Dallas station WFAA reported that after investigating the incident, police found Watts to be “the primary aggressor in the physical altercation,” and that further charges could be brought as more evidence comes in.

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra released a statement on the violence that occurred outside the high school, saying, “Violence or intimidation directed at a minor—particularly during a lawful, peaceful demonstration—has no place in a constitutional republic that depends on the rule of law rather than force.”

He continued: “I will not be silent when children exercising their constitutional rights are placed at risk. Our duty as a community is to protect the vulnerable and uphold the freedoms of speech and peaceful assembly that belong to all residents, regardless of viewpoint.”

In a statement on Feb. 3, Buda Mayor Lee Urbanovsky also expressed concern over Watt’s lack of restraint toward minors, calling the dispute “an emotionally charged and sensitive issue involving minors that has deeply affected and rightfully concerned our community.”

The outlet reported that the district attorney’s office has been notified.

In the meantime, commenters have applauded the kids for preventing the man from potentially causing further harm. “Good for them because stranger danger. Teamwork makes the dreamwork,” read one comment on Threads. Another person chimed in, “Choose kindness always, except when an ass-whooping is called for.”